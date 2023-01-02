Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Obituary: Bonita Joy (Stroud) Bourdas
Bonita Joy (Stroud) Bourdas, age 68, of Kinston, NC, was promoted to Glory on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Bonita was a loving and devoted Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Wife. Although Bonita never had Children of her own, all of her Nieces and Nephews held a very special place in her heart.
newbernnow.com
Craven Habitat for Humanity Presents “Women Up” Program
Join Habitat for Humanity of Craven County on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Women Up. The Woman Up program is about including women and challenging them to help build a stronger, safer community in Craven County by encouraging a female-oriented work site. You will find women of all ages, ethnicities, professions, and faiths serving together. This is an inclusive opportunity, men are not excluded, and this event is open to all gender identities.
neusenews.com
Pewter designs make a comeback when local business carries on the tradition
Amanda and Matt Morgan are handcrafted pewter artisans who hope to keep the tradition alive by providing quality products their customers will love. House of Morgan Pewter, in Kinston, was built by Morgan’s uncle and aunt, Kent and Martha Morgan, who taught themselves how to work with pewter. “My...
neusenews.com
Be the voice of a child; Become a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem
Do you ever watch the news or hear about challenges in our community and think, “I wish there was something I could do to make a difference?” Well, there is!. The Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program is seeking more volunteers who are willing to advocate for abused and neglected children in court. When the Department of Social Services files a petition with the court alleging abuse or neglect of a child, the Judge appoints a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Child Advocate to represent the child’s best interests.
neusenews.com
Munn Gymnasium sustains damage in storm
Munn Gymnasium at South Lenoir High School sustained damage as a storm moved through the area. “The roof was damaged in places but is intact structurally. School is expected to open to students on Thursday as scheduled,” said Lenoir County Public Information Officer Patrick Holmes. South Lenoir’s athletic director,...
Kinston reflects on 2022, makes plans for improvement in 2023
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With 2022 now over, communities in Eastern North Carolina are looking back on all they’ve accomplished, as well as what they are hoping to improve on. That includes the City of Kinston. Residents were asked what’s one of the major worries they think about going into 2023. “The crime rate,” said Tenneka […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 2, 3 & 4
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. James Bennett. James Bennett, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023...
neusenews.com
Obituary: William (Bill) Smith
William (Bill) Smith, 88, of Kinston passed away December 30, 2022, after battling respiratory issues for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Pearl Faircloth Smith; sister, Ann Marie Kennedy; brother, Larry Smith; and brother-in-law, George Wolfskeil. Bill spent 37 years with Dupont as an...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Seeing the old year out the back, while welcoming the new
In the community I grew up in during my Washington childhood, New Year traditions were serious matters. Each family kept the ones passed down to them from prior generations religiously. My family held onto traditions like Tevye, the main character from the musical ‘Fiddler On The Roof’, which in my...
foxwilmington.com
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Several events will take place across southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
newbernnow.com
Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
wcti12.com
Church, homes sustain storm damage in Ernul
ERNUL, Craven County — An afternoon thunderstorm caused damage in parts of Eastern North Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Several homes had downed trees and Macedonia Baptist Church's sign was broken.
FOX Carolina
Missing Greenville Woman
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 11/17, Crystal Paige Sandoval to Eulogio Galicia Sanchez. 10/31, Jennifer Denise Ammons to Reston Lee Kirkman. 11/08, Stevem Ernest Hughes to Edna Earlene Buchan. 11/09, Austin Daniel Price to Emily Grace Wiederkehr. 11/16, Tiphani Ambrose Harris Avila to Elizabeth Diane McKeel. 11/21,...
neusenews.com
Grants bolster LCPS’s effort to make yellow buses green
Kinston High School bus driver Diana Smith shows off her new propane-powered school bus, one of five LCPS has added to its fleet. Coming soon are an electric-powered bus and four highly efficient diesel-powered buses – like the propane buses, all funded by grants won by the LCPS Transportation Department.
Mount Olive Tribune
SW girls fail to ‘de-charge’ Wayne Country Day
KINSTON – Southern Wayne couldn’t overcome 24 turnovers in a 49-31 loss to unbeaten Wayne Country Day on day three of the 2022 Greater Neuse FCA Winter Classic girls’ basketball tournament. WCDS won the Red Pool with a 3-0 record. The Saints, the 2021 Classic champs, managed...
WECT
Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
WNCT
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer
NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
