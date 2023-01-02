ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public auction of closed Pittsburgh Walmart items to be held this week

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — An auction of goods from the closed Walmart at the Waterworks will be held this week and those interested can get a sneak peek of the items up for bid inside the previous store today from 3 to 6 p.m.

The public online auction will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday and is being held by Grafe Auction Company.

Items to be sold include store shelving, frozen food doors, retail store displays, a forklift, pallet stacker, cardboard baler and more, according to the company.

Located near Aspinwall, the store closed in November due to many factors, including underperforming sales. A representative for the company told Channel 11 employees would be able to transfer to other locations in the area.

Kenny Pickett on his rookie year, Steelers' growth as a team Kenny Pickett on his rookie year, Steelers' growth as a team

©2022 Cox Media Group

