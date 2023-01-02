ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Comments / 23

Brutus
3d ago

this is such b.s I know the whole family... there's nothing wrong with the kid he's not crazy ...the mom should be in jail also for child endangerment... this all happened because her son wanted to go to the store and got mad because his Mom was up stairs getting her gutts rearranged instead and took his anger out in on his brother in a fit of rage..only things wrong with him is bad parenting... way to go portage...the uselessness of the judge's in this county is absolutely astounding

Reply(4)
16
Lisa D.
2d ago

what kind of parents would have their young son around an older son who has severe mental disorders?? The parents should be charged with negligence and with the murder of their 11-year-old son who had to suffer stab wounds and bled to death. this is a sick story! why aren't the parents charged?????????????

Reply
14
AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
2d ago

that’s our weak system not showing consequences, they understand it’s quite primitive they also understand a weak system Animals understand consequences with much less brain capacity

Reply
3
Related
cleveland19.com

2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Jail sentence for Youngstown woman who left dog to die

A Youngstown woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty has been sentenced to spend six months in jail. That was the sentence handed down Wednesday to 24-year-old Rayne Lynn Dunmire. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum also placed Dunmire on probation for 5 years. In late July, Dunmire was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy