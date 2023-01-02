The Best Vanity Alternative For Your Small Bathroom

When you have a small bathroom , making the most of your space is essential for function. All of your fixtures and details need to work together to create a space that will function well on a daily basis and for anyone using the room. A small bathroom takes some strategizing, but it's not impossible to design. If the room is small, you'll want to start by measuring the width, height, and depth of where you're going to place the vanity to know exactly how much space you have.

Many alternatives to a traditional vanity will also be considered a vanity without a top, which means it doesn't have a stone counter or sink included. Being able to choose these features allows for a more customized look, according to Lowes . However, this can also come at a higher cost and, depending on your handy skills, may require a special contractor. When it comes to a small room, a freestanding vanity is often the best choice.

Opt For A Console Table

A console table offers a stylish alternative to the traditional vanity. With plenty of aesthetic options, you'll be able to find one that fits your interior design style as well as meets all practical needs like size and storage. Traditionally, many people use console tables in an entryway, hallway, or living room to provide additional storage and surface areas. These features make a console table an ideal alternative to a bathroom vanity.

As you search for a console table for your bathroom, keep in mind function as much as the aesthetic. Look for a table that has drawers and shelves, so you'll be able to keep your small space tidy. Use drawer organizers inside to keep items straight and in their place. Organize with easy access in mind, suggests Practical Perfection , by putting the items you use the most at the front of drawers and using containers to keep like items together. On the shelves, baskets can help corral other items like linens and extra toiletries.

When it comes to selecting your sink , keep the mounting style in mind. Undermount and drop-in sinks are popular for traditional vanities. Using these with a console table will require you to cut into the top surface and can also take away some storage. Instead, you may want to consider a vessel sink, which sits on top of the vanity surface, allowing you more space underneath for storage.

Choosing The Right Materials

You can source your console table from an antique shop or buy it new, but keep in mind that some materials may be better than others. Many homeowners like wood for the warmth it gives a space. You must be careful with both the counter and the table structure. Without proper care or preparation, wood can rot and lead to mold growth when exposed to excess moisture. However, you can use a sealant to help keep that moisture out. A polyurethane finish can waterproof a wood surface by adding a thin plastic film over the surface, according to Hardwood Reflections . Of course, using traditional materials like granite and quartz is also an option for your vanity top.

You'll want to take similar steps to protect the vanity itself. If it is wood, especially an antique, you'll want to add a thin sealant to keep moisture out. With metal, the biggest concern is rusting. So if you're looking for a metal console table to act as a vanity, look for one that's made of an alloy metal like stainless steel or has a galvanized coat. According to Armor Protective Packaging , these are two ways of preventing the corrosion that leads to rust.

Read this next: The Best Lowe's Hacks That Will Change How You DIY