ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

The Best Vanity Alternative For Your Small Bathroom

By Alexandria Taylor
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zty7n_0k0pD56W00

When you have a small bathroom , making the most of your space is essential for function. All of your fixtures and details need to work together to create a space that will function well on a daily basis and for anyone using the room. A small bathroom takes some strategizing, but it's not impossible to design. If the room is small, you'll want to start by measuring the width, height, and depth of where you're going to place the vanity to know exactly how much space you have.

Many alternatives to a traditional vanity will also be considered a vanity without a top, which means it doesn't have a stone counter or sink included. Being able to choose these features allows for a more customized look, according to Lowes . However, this can also come at a higher cost and, depending on your handy skills, may require a special contractor. When it comes to a small room, a freestanding vanity is often the best choice.

Opt For A Console Table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YbYV_0k0pD56W00

A console table offers a stylish alternative to the traditional vanity. With plenty of aesthetic options, you'll be able to find one that fits your interior design style as well as meets all practical needs like size and storage. Traditionally, many people use console tables in an entryway, hallway, or living room to provide additional storage and surface areas. These features make a console table an ideal alternative to a bathroom vanity.

As you search for a console table for your bathroom, keep in mind function as much as the aesthetic. Look for a table that has drawers and shelves, so you'll be able to keep your small space tidy. Use drawer organizers inside to keep items straight and in their place. Organize with easy access in mind, suggests Practical Perfection , by putting the items you use the most at the front of drawers and using containers to keep like items together. On the shelves, baskets can help corral other items like linens and extra toiletries.

When it comes to selecting your sink , keep the mounting style in mind. Undermount and drop-in sinks are popular for traditional vanities. Using these with a console table will require you to cut into the top surface and can also take away some storage. Instead, you may want to consider a vessel sink, which sits on top of the vanity surface, allowing you more space underneath for storage.

Choosing The Right Materials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8uvN_0k0pD56W00

You can source your console table from an antique shop or buy it new, but keep in mind that some materials may be better than others. Many homeowners like wood for the warmth it gives a space. You must be careful with both the counter and the table structure. Without proper care or preparation, wood can rot and lead to mold growth when exposed to excess moisture. However, you can use a sealant to help keep that moisture out. A polyurethane finish can waterproof a wood surface by adding a thin plastic film over the surface, according to Hardwood Reflections . Of course, using traditional materials like granite and quartz is also an option for your vanity top.

You'll want to take similar steps to protect the vanity itself. If it is wood, especially an antique, you'll want to add a thin sealant to keep moisture out. With metal, the biggest concern is rusting. So if you're looking for a metal console table to act as a vanity, look for one that's made of an alloy metal like stainless steel or has a galvanized coat. According to Armor Protective Packaging , these are two ways of preventing the corrosion that leads to rust.

Read this next: The Best Lowe's Hacks That Will Change How You DIY

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Best bedroom rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your bedroom is supposed to be a cozy oasis from the chaos of the world. There’s no better way to create the ambiance you desire than with a rug. With plenty of options, from different materials to an array of designs, you want the best for your bedroom.
Houston Chronicle

10 easy ways to upgrade your rental bathroom right now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Considering how much time we spend in there, the bathroom is one room that shouldn't feel like a downer - even if it's a rental. That's especially true because making it over can actually be quite easy, no demolition required. In fact, explains Ontario interior designer Jane Lockhart, there are plenty of ways to simply disguise the features you don't like: "If you really hate your bathroom tile, just cover it up!"
Boot Camp Mom

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Well+Good

This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible

I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy