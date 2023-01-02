Read full article on original website
Staying warm and turning wet midweek in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFFF) -- Updated 6:00 a.m. January 3 — Staying warm and turning wet as the first week of 2023 continues in Baltimore. Tuesday is another warm day with highs in the middle 60s with some spotty showers as a new weather-maker moves into the area. A cold front...
BmoreArt’s Picks: January 3-9
This Week: Shanita Hubbard in conversation with D. Watkins at Enoch Pratt, Made in Baltimore Pop-Up closes, Baltimore Crankie Festival at Creative Alliance, artist talk with Micah E. Wood and Christopher J. Chester at Creative Alliance, A Feast In The Desert artist talk at The Peale, and the Howard Street Kiosk reception and artist talk at Current Space — PLUS Rapid Lemon Productions Variations Party and more featured opportunities!
WGAL
1 dead after 5 juveniles shot at Baltimore shopping center
A juvenile died Wednesday in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said five juveniles, a 16-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and two 18-year-old males, were shot around 11:18 a.m. in the parking lot outside the Popeyes restaurant, and it's believed two individuals shot multiple rounds toward the victims.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
foxbaltimore.com
Bates builds new alliances in Baltimore city's crime fight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ivan Bates, the city's new top prosecutor at the M&T bank stadium club level attends the swearing-in party before the work begins. Bates says he is committed to making Baltimore a safer city. Earlier, at his inauguration ceremony Bates talked tough on guns. "In Baltimore, we...
foxbaltimore.com
In 2021, Maryland teen suffered injury similar to Buffalo Bills player
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the country awaits word on an update for 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, we examine what happened to a high school lacrosse player last year. Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals Monday night. The Bills tweeted, "Damar Hamlin suffered...
foxbaltimore.com
Tuerk House is opening the doors to recovery
Tuerk House is a drug and alcohol recovery center in Baltimore. With its unique approach to rehabilitation, Tuerk House aims to transform the lives of those struggling with addiction. Marc Clark takes us to Tuerk House's Baltimore facilities, where Excutive Director Bernard Gyebi-Foster, MA, LCPC explains how Tuerk house is...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore teenager fatally shot in McElderry Park
McElderry Park residents say they heard multiple gunshots when a Baltimore teenager was fatally shot on the first day of the new year. Detectives in east Baltimore are investigating the killing of a 17-year-old girl, D'Aisa Garrison, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said another victim, a 31-year-old man, who was also shot will survive.
foxbaltimore.com
3 people exposed to carbon monoxide in south Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were exposed to carbon monoxide in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams. Fire crews are on the scene investigating the incident, says Adams. Three people are being evaluated on the scene, said the department. This story is developing. Stay with...
Nottingham MD
Glen Burnie veteran is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—An Anne Arundel County resident paid attention when he had a lucky feeling about the number 43. He didn’t have a clue as to how that particular number would play out for him other than knowing 43 would play a key role in a big Maryland Lottery win.
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Zoo's 8-year-old cheetah slowly recovering from gastrointestinal issues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Zoo provided an update on sick 8-year-old Cheetah, Bud. It's been a difficult road for the young cheetah. The zoo recently shared he wasn't feeling his best, prompting medical and animal teams to provide extra support. The zoo says that special individualized care has...
umterps.com
Locksley Announces Addition of Six Transfers to Maryland Football
COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley announced the additions of six transfers to the Terrapin program on Tuesday. Locksley welcomes Donnell Brown (Saint Francis), Tyrese Chambers (FIU), Marcus Dumervil (LSU), Jordan Phillips (Tennessee), Ja'Quan Sheppard (Cincinnati) and Avantae Williams (Miami) for the 2023 season. "I'm...
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
Nottingham MD
Winning $1 million scratch-off sold in Severn
BALTIMORE, MD—A $1 million scratch-off winner in Severn and a Multi-Match jackpot-winning ticket worth $690,000 sold in Landover were the biggest Maryland Lottery prizes of the week. Meanwhile, another five players landed prizes of $100,000 on tickets sold in Baltimore (two), Glen Burnie, Landover and Waldorf. In all, 43...
Baltimore City year-to-date homicide count for 2022
Baltimore City Police has released the year-to-date totals for homicides and non-fatal shootings in 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Starting a new career in the new year? Columbia, Md. 2nd best place to find a job in 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Looking for a fresh start to your career in the new year? Well, there is no need to travel outside of the state. According to a WalletHub report, Columbia, Maryland, came in at second on 2023's Best Places to Find a Job list. With unemployment rates...
foxbaltimore.com
Sudden cardiac arrest care
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Monday night incident that sent Buffalo Bills Safety, Damar Hamlin to the hospital shocked the sports world. Questions still remain as to what happened when he collapsed on the field after taking a hit. Co-Director of Sports Cardiology at the University of Maryland Medical Center...
wypr.org
Who Removes The Graffiti In Baltimore?
They’re a tiny team. But they’re undaunted by the magnitude of the task at hand. Eric Ford and Tony Clark have been working together for more than twenty years on Baltimore’s graffiti removal unit, remediating the city’s graffiti problem, one service request at a time, free of charge. Aaron Henkin and Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller spend a day on the job with the guys, and they ask: What’s it like to do a job you know is going to get undone, over and over again?
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
