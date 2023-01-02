Read full article on original website
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
Democrat & Chronicle is moving its printing operations to New Jersey
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Democrat & Chronicle will be closing its printing plant at Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece. Its printing is relocating to New Jersey. The Gannett-owned paper made the announcement on Wednesday morning. 108 employees will be without a job come April when the plant shuts down.
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
Man charged after multi-agency police chase in several towns
CHILI, N.Y. – Two people were taken into custody after a chase through several towns in the Rochester area Wednesday afternoon. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says his department got a call about an incident involving two people in an SUV on Buffalo Road. When they arrived, the SUV...
NEWS10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about adventure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy New Year from News10NBC. Our crew in 2022 took you into the sky in a fighter plane used during D-Day and took you back 30 years when a local attorney was arrested in Russia because they thought he was a spy. We also solved a mystery about a mural at Kodak Park and traveled to Detriot to show you cutting-edge technology that allows you to use the battery of some electric cars to power homes.
First Alert Weather Update: Tracking more rain for western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw a damp and gloomy Tuesday with a few tenths of an inch of rain, with more on the way tomorrow. Scattered showers will continue overnight, but we’ll trend drier into the first part of Wednesday. Rain should pick up again during the afternoon and evening, with some pockets of heavier rain by evening. Rainfall may add up to another half inch to inch of rain in some spots on Wednesday. It’ll be an interesting day temperature-wise on Wednesday, with 30s likely north of Rochester, and 50s in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes.
Consumer Alert: Better get your gas now
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a new year – and that means the gas tax holiday is over. But while we all expected prices to go up, instead they’ve gone down. The average price of gas in New York is $3.39. That’s down 2 cents from a week ago. And in Rochester, it’s $3.48: also 2 cents cheaper than last week.
Two men hospitalized in two separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings on Wednesday happened within minutes of each other. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower body while driving a car in the area of Bay Street. Around 4:30 p.m. officers went there for a ShotSpotter activation, but they couldn’t find the victim.
First Alert Weather Update: A new year, but we’re still looking for winter…
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll see plenty of precipitation to start the new year, but this will all be falling in the form of rain, not snow. Several waves of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes and northeast will bring a soaking rain to the area on Tuesday, and another round of off and on rain on Wednesday. The rain develops through Tuesday morning, and the steadiest rain tapers by evening. Most will see about 0.50″ – 0.75″ of rain on Tuesday, and another quarter to half inch of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures both days will top out in the upper 40s near Rochester, cooler north and a little milder south. Thursday dries out nicely. It’ll turn a bit cooler by Friday and into the weekend. In fact, cold enough for a few flurries and snow showers, but at this point, we expect little to no accumulation.
First Alert Weather In-Depth: It is an atmospheric river
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This is weather terminology that is not heard very often here in Rochester. It is called an “atmospheric river.” This is a concentrated, narrow band of high density moisture that is focused off of the Pacific Ocean and can stretch for over a thousand miles. This moisture plume comes into the California area and has been ongoing for several weeks. This atmospheric river has been intensified by a series of storms that helps to drive a lot of that moisture right into California.
18-year-old man shot on Ridgway Avenue Monday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large police presence in northwest Rochester has shut down part of Ridgeway Avenue. This unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. There are several police cars on scene and an ambulance could be seen leaving with the siren on. News10NBC has a crew at...
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
RPD: Man accused of dragging officer with car stole two packs of beer and had six outstanding warrants
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police have released the name of the man accused of dragging an officer across a convenience store parking lot last week with a stolen car. James Brumfield, 33, allegedly showed up at the Mobile-Mart on Culver Road just before midnight on Dec. 29 in a stolen Hyundai Sonata.
First Alert Weather: Rain on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a dry, yet cloudy start to our Tuesday. Temperatures are also mild once again with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s Tuesday morning. We will see the cloud cover give way to rain by the mid morning hours. Rain will...
