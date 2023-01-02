Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OBITUARY: Richard ‘Richie’ Stuard
Richard “Richie” Stuard, age 45 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late Marvin Daniel Stuard and Cathy Lynn Norris Sargent. In addition to...
OBITUARY: Phillip Wayne Reed
Phillip Wayne Reed, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Phillip graduated from Kittrell High School. He loved playing basketball and played for 3 years at Kittrell. His last year was Captain of the team. They won 19 out of 20 games and won the county tournament. He is the last surviving boy of the class of 1950. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and metal detecting. Phillip was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.
OBITUARY: Hannelore Dahlberg
Hannelore Dahlberg of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Munich Germany and was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Dahlberg. Mrs. Dahlberg was a member of the Catholic Church and was a devoted, wife, mother, and...
OBITUARY: Charles ‘Hammer’ Davis Young
Charles “Hammer” Davis Young, age 78, passed away January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member and past Governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 645. Hammer was a retired homebuilder. Hammer was preceded...
OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Defore
Mr. James “Jim” Defore, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born in Dayton, TN to the late Dan and Ruby Nichols Defore. He was the fourth oldest of 14 children. He is also preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Rachel M. Bean
Rachel M. Bean, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alive Hospice. She was a member of Church of Christ, lifelong resident of Rutherford County, and devoted MeMaw to her entire family and everyone she met. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Zebbie Dee Busey...
OBITUARY: Dorothy Elise Beshearse Porter
Dorothy Elise Beshearse Porter departed this earth on Thursday, December 29, 2022 and entered the pearly gates of Heaven. Born in DeKalb County, Dorothy spent the majority of her life calling Rutherford County her home. In her 86 years of life, Dorothy spent her days in service to her lord and Savior, family, friends, church and community. She was a faithful member of Midland Baptist Church. Dorothy spent many of her days spreading the love of Jesus at the Journey of Hope. When she wasn’t volunteering you could find her singing and praying at the local nursing homes and hospitals.
OBITUARY: James E. Barrett
Mr. James E. Barrett, age 97 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Alvin C. York Medical Center. Born December 28, 1925, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Dave and Kate Comer Barrett. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from...
OBITUARY: Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison
Dorothy Sue Barnes Garrison, age 54 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Dorothy was a member of the World Outreach Church. Born in Nashville, TN, she was preceded in death by her father, the late Doris Charles Barnes. Dorothy is survived by her husband, William W....
OBITUARY: Stella Jewell James
Stella “Jewell” James, age 77, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, after a lengthy battle with lung disease. A native of Mooresburg, TN, Jewell was the daughter of the late Robert and Nina Peavler. She was preceded in death by her parents and...
OBITUARY: Martha ‘Tootie’ Delores Montgomery
Martha “Tootie” Delores Montgomery of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, she was 91 years old. Mrs. Montgomery was a member of Miracle Baptist Church in La Vergne, where she loved teaching Sunday School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She...
OBITUARY: Damon ‘Bruce’ Johnson
Damon “Bruce” Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, he was 88 years old. Mr. Johnson was retired from AEDC in Tullahoma and worked many years as a NASA contractor. He was a native of Fairfax, Oklahoma and was preceded in death by his...
OBITUARY: Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill
Mrs. Angie “Lorene” Craddock Hill, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born in Lascassas, TN to the late A.R. and Eula Jane McElroy Craddock. Mrs. Hill earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State College. She was issued a license to teach 1st through 9th grades in Tennessee. Mrs. Hill taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at several schools including The Rock School, Smyrna Primary School, and Mitchell-Neilson Elementary before her retirement. She was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where she was very involved with Meals on Wheels and World Bible School. She was a member of the Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Kappa Iota.
OneGenAway Mobile Pantry to Share Food at MTSU Campus
One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items, and more to the Middle Tennessee State University campus to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free. One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile Pantry for nearly...
OBITUARY: Marian Thurman
Marian Thurman passed away on December 26, 2022. She was a native of Pulaski and has lived in Rutherford County for 48 years. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Tobie and Marian Marks, and husband; James “Jim” Thurman. She is survived by her son, Mark (Pamela) Thurman of Auburntown, TN; daughters, Karen (Keith) Reecer of Portland, TN, Candee (Doug Watson) Hawkins of Murfreesboro; sister, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Justin Summar, Rocky Reecer, Jason Hawkins, Nick Hawkins, Brandon Thurman, Breanna Thurman; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
OBITUARY: Gary Barton
Gary I. Barton, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph Jeffrey Barton and Florence May Day Barton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Adam Barton; and a sister, Joyce Barton Bucknell.
Murfreesboro Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics
MURFREESBORO– The 21st annual Polar Bear Plunge and Arctic Adventure will be held Saturday, January 7 at Boro Beach, the outdoor pool at Sports*Com. “Plungers” are encouraged to raise funds for the event with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Tennessee athletes in Rutherford County. Outside temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40’s at plunge time.
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
OBITUARY: Verlin Charles Gill III
Verlin Charles Gill III, age 42 of Murfreesboro died Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Gill. Verlin was a member of the Church of Christ and had worked many jobs and mostly enjoyed being a substitute teacher for Rutherford Co.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0