Dorothy Elise Beshearse Porter departed this earth on Thursday, December 29, 2022 and entered the pearly gates of Heaven. Born in DeKalb County, Dorothy spent the majority of her life calling Rutherford County her home. In her 86 years of life, Dorothy spent her days in service to her lord and Savior, family, friends, church and community. She was a faithful member of Midland Baptist Church. Dorothy spent many of her days spreading the love of Jesus at the Journey of Hope. When she wasn’t volunteering you could find her singing and praying at the local nursing homes and hospitals.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO