Kent State men's basketball hosts Western Michigan in MAC opener

The game: Kent State vs. Western Michigan, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the M.A.C.C.

TV/radio: ESPN+ / Kent State Radio Network

Records: Kent State is 10-3 following a sweep of New Mexico State (73-63) and UTEP (47-46) on Dec. 21-22 at the Sun Bowl Tournament. Western Michigan is 4-9 after losing to No. 15 Wisconsin 76-66 on Dec. 30.

The coaches: Rob Senderoff is 229-142 in his 12th season at Kent State. Dwayne Stephens, who spend 19 seasons as assistant coach at Michigan State, his alma mater, is in his first season at WMU.

Series history: Kent State leads 67-56, having won the last two meetings, both during the 2020-21 season. KSU won 80-54 at home on Jan. 9, 2021, and 76-69 in Kalamazoo on Dec. 16. The Golden Flashes are 42-15 all-time vs. WMU at home.

Kent State lineup: 6-1 R-Sr. Sincere Carry (16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists per game); 6-8 R-Sr. Miryne Thomas (11.2, 5.4, 0.6), 6-1 R-Jr. Giovanni Santiago (7.4, 1.7, 2.2), 6-3 R Sr. Malique Jacobs (12.8, 3.9, 2.8) and 6-9 Soph. Cli’Ron Hornbeak (6.5, 6.1, 0.4).

Western Michigan lineup: Projected starters are 6-6 Sr. Tray Maddox Jr. (11.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.1 apg); 6-1 Sr. Lamar Norman Jr. (17.8, 2.4, 2.4); 6-8 Jr. Titus Wright (7.4, 5.0, 0.5); 6-7 R-Jr. Markeese Hastings (6.3, 9.2, 1.5), and 6-4 Fr. Jefferson Monegro (5.6, 1.5, 2.5).

Notes: The Golden Flashes are No. 31 nationally in the NET rankings through games of Saturday. KSU is No. 4 in the Mid Major Top 25 by collegeinsider.com. … Kent State continues to lead the MAC and is No. 12 nationally in field goal percentage defense (.371). The Flashes also lead the conference in scoring defense (60.8), scoring margin (13.9), 3-point percentage defense (.309), turnover margin (5.8) and turnovers forced per game (18.1). … Led by Hastings, who is third in total rebounds, Western Michigan leads the MAC in rebound margin (9.6) and offensive rebounds per game (12.8). … Carry (35:20) and Norman Jr. (34:48) are 1-2 in the conference in minutes played per game. … The Broncos’ Norman Jr. has attempted 105 3-pointers and shoots 40% from long-range, both good for No. 2 in the MAC.

Next: Kent State plays at Miami at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.