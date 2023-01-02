ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State men's basketball hosts Western Michigan in MAC opener

By Staff report
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqMsK_0k0pBK2u00

The game: Kent State vs. Western Michigan, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the M.A.C.C.

TV/radio: ESPN+ / Kent State Radio Network

Records: Kent State is 10-3 following a sweep of New Mexico State (73-63) and UTEP (47-46) on Dec. 21-22 at the Sun Bowl Tournament. Western Michigan is 4-9 after losing to No. 15 Wisconsin 76-66 on Dec. 30.

The coaches: Rob Senderoff is 229-142 in his 12th season at Kent State. Dwayne Stephens, who spend 19 seasons as assistant coach at Michigan State, his alma mater, is in his first season at WMU.

Series history: Kent State leads 67-56, having won the last two meetings, both during the 2020-21 season. KSU won 80-54 at home on Jan. 9, 2021, and 76-69 in Kalamazoo on Dec. 16. The Golden Flashes are 42-15 all-time vs. WMU at home.

Kent State lineup: 6-1 R-Sr. Sincere Carry (16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists per game); 6-8 R-Sr. Miryne Thomas (11.2, 5.4, 0.6), 6-1 R-Jr. Giovanni Santiago (7.4, 1.7, 2.2), 6-3 R Sr. Malique Jacobs (12.8, 3.9, 2.8) and 6-9 Soph. Cli’Ron Hornbeak (6.5, 6.1, 0.4).

Western Michigan lineup: Projected starters are 6-6 Sr. Tray Maddox Jr. (11.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.1 apg); 6-1 Sr. Lamar Norman Jr. (17.8, 2.4, 2.4); 6-8 Jr. Titus Wright (7.4, 5.0, 0.5); 6-7 R-Jr. Markeese Hastings (6.3, 9.2, 1.5), and 6-4 Fr. Jefferson Monegro (5.6, 1.5, 2.5).

Notes: The Golden Flashes are No. 31 nationally in the NET rankings through games of Saturday. KSU is No. 4 in the Mid Major Top 25 by collegeinsider.com. … Kent State continues to lead the MAC and is No. 12 nationally in field goal percentage defense (.371). The Flashes also lead the conference in scoring defense (60.8), scoring margin (13.9), 3-point percentage defense (.309), turnover margin (5.8) and turnovers forced per game (18.1). … Led by Hastings, who is third in total rebounds, Western Michigan leads the MAC in rebound margin (9.6) and offensive rebounds per game (12.8). … Carry (35:20) and Norman Jr. (34:48) are 1-2 in the conference in minutes played per game. … The Broncos’ Norman Jr. has attempted 105 3-pointers and shoots 40% from long-range, both good for No. 2 in the MAC.

Next: Kent State plays at Miami at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gozips.com

Akron Names Tim Donnelly Interim Head Baseball Coach

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron Department of Athletics has named Tim Donnelly as Interim Head Baseball Coach, Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie announced Tuesday. "It made sense to appoint an internal staff member at this juncture, and we are very fortunate to have a high-quality coach on the staff with Coach Donnelly," Guthrie said. "With the transition challenges that our baseball student-athletes have endured during the last year, we wanted to ensure some continuity in the leadership of the baseball program. In Coach Donnelly, we have someone who has good rapport and relationships with the current student-athletes, recruits and staff. I believe this is a great opportunity for him and his family and we anticipate he'll do a fantastic job."
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Looking back at 2022 with Rocking the RV Life podcast hosts Jeff, Patti Kinzbach

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Kinzbachs look back on a year of travel in their RV on this week’s episode of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast. Their lookback at 2022 includes a breakdown of costs for campsites and traveling and how they dealt with very high fuel prices (a real challenge). They discuss their favorite destinations and cool restaurants, miles covered, their best hike and all the National Parks they visited. From a financial standpoint, they explain how they keep campsite and RV park expenditures low.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found white powder inside an envelope in the mailroom. Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Just before noon,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy