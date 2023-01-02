Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Samsung starts testing One UI 5.1, ahead of Galaxy S23 launch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung deserves recognition for its work bringing Google’s improvements in Android 13 to its users as it delivered One UI 5 to phones worldwide at an impressive pace. The software update brought a few much-needed features to some of our favorite Samsung phones like the Galaxy S22 Plus, including new Good Lock modules and simplified lock screen customization. Come 2023, the manufacturer will announce the new Galaxy S23 series, but before we get there, Samsung already appears to be putting a new One UI release through its paces.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Camera on a Samsung Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Modern smartphone camera settings can be a little tricky to navigate, as there are so many options to choose from when taking a photo. Samsung Galaxy phones have more camera settings than most, so let's take a look through the basics of the camera so that you can use it to the best of your ability.
Get a Samsung Galaxy A53 for just $99.99 with the Boost Mobile Holiday Sale
Boost Mobile is running a festive deal that gets you a Galaxy A53 and a month of wireless service for just $139.99!
Android Headlines
Android 13 lands on Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Android 13 is here for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G users in the US. The big Android update is rolling out to unlocked variants of the phone stateside. The carrier-locked models should also soon pick up the new release. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has already been rolled out to the phone in most international markets.
What to expect from Samsung in 2023
Whatever the year, Samsung continually wows us with some of the most innovative, interesting and downright wondrous tech around. Here’s what we expect from Samsung in 2023. Samsung had a stellar 2022. Its mobile devices once again led the way for Android, whether it was the Galaxy S22 range or the maturing of its foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4.
Samsung will reveal its secret sliding phone display this week
Folding phones are so 2022. Samsung's new display tech unfolds and then slides to become even bigger
TechRadar
The 12 most exciting cameras of 2023, from the Canon EOS R50 to the iPhone 15
Against all the odds, 2022 was a pretty big year for new cameras – we saw affordable mirrorless cameras make a much-needed comeback, while at the opposite end of the scale the Nikon Z9 scooped our camera of the year award. With the chip shortages and shipping delays now...
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
TechRadar
I tried LG’s wireless OLED TV with 4K 120Hz video; it’s impressive, but with 3 problems
At CES 2023, LG announced its range of new OLED TVs for 2023 – including the fascinating new LG Signature OLED M3 model. The LG M3 model doesn't have any HDMI ports. Well, not on the bit with the screen. It has a separate 'Zero Connect' box which is capable of beaming video in 4K HDR over to the screen, even at 120Hz – this the first time I've seen this in a commercial product (though 4K 60Hz wireless transmission has been around for a while).
TechRadar
The best smart home tech of CES 2023: fresh ideas from Samsung, LG and more
The smart home has been one of the biggest themes of CES over the past decade – and we're expecting that to be the case again at CES 2023. Why? A big reason is because a new smart home standard called Matter has finally arrived – and it promises to be the glue that binds all of our new smart home tech together.
Engadget
Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for older iPhones on March 1st
You'll want to act quickly if you're considering a fresh battery for an aging iPhone. 9to5Mac has noticed that Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for pre-iPhone 14 models by $20 on March 1st. For notched iPhones (iPhone X through iPhone 13), this will bump the price from $69 to $89. If you have an iPhone SE, iPhone 8 or a similarly classic design, the price will climb from $49 to $69. The cost of a replacement for the iPhone 14 family was already higher at $99.
The Verge
Samsung ViewFinity S9 first look: a sleek alternative to Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung announced its ViewFinity S9 monitor earlier this week. With a 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution and stylish aluminum enclosure, it seems like Samsung is trying to square off with Apple’s Studio Display — likely for a lower price — and LG’s high-resolution monitors. I had a chance to check out the ViewFinity S9 up close at Samsung’s First Look event here at CES 2023, and my first impressions were quite positive.
Last chance offer: Get a Google Pixel 7 Pro and a year of wireless service for just $50 per month
Head to Mint Mobile ASAP and you could save $400 on the Pixel 7 Pro AND get a year of wireless service for 50% off.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE version) is cheaper than ever on Amazon
One of the most expensive last-gen Galaxy Watch series smartwatches, the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is getting a massive discount on Amazon right now. If you haven’t spent everything on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, this is one of the best deals on this specific model that we’ve been able to track.
Comments / 0