Read full article on original website
Related
Pope Benedict honored at University of Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton is honoring the late Pope Benedict the 16th. The Class of 2020 Gateway Sign at the university displays a white cross with a gold background. Those colors are worn by the pope during Christmas and Easter. The sign will be lit again...
Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
Man dies after fire in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire last week in Luzerne County. The fire happened on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment Building along Exeter Avenue in West Pittston. According to the Luzerne County coroner, Edward Zalepa died at the scene. The cause of his death...
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
Idaho murder case gains national attention for the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The University of Idaho murders have garnered the attention of the nation since four students were brutally killed on November 13. That national attention then turned to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was captured and was seen in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.
Schuylkill County family business rebuilds after fire
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Workers at Quandel Concrete in Cass Township had a different task; cleaning up after a fire Tuesday night. While Jim Quandel was wrapping up his work on Tuesday night, he saw flames quickly spreading across his plant. “Until I got up and looked back and saw...
Man dies in West Pittston apartment fire
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms that a man has died due to injuries from an apartment fire in West Pittston. According to coroner Jill Mathews, Edward Zalepa, 68, died after a fire occurred on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment in the 500 block of Exeter Avenue. Zalepa was pronounced […]
therecord-online.com
UPMC in North Central Pa. welcomes First Baby of 2023
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration. For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa. He...
Scranton hospital welcomes New Years baby
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton welcomed their first baby of the New Year early Sunday morning. Baby Ace was born at about 1:00 a.m. and according to his parents, he is happy, healthy, and there were no complications. Baby Ace is the couple’s third son and, a fact about the […]
Homeless man hops into vehicle left running at store
Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville. William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car. ...
Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
After ‘unauthorized’ woman rides school bus, Pa. district to give kids ID badges
Hanover Area School District students are getting ID badges as a result of an incident that occurred Tuesday when a 29-year-old woman got on a school bus to the high school, Superintendent Nathan Barrrett said. “It was a scary experience, watching the footage,” Barrett said. Hanover Twp. police arrested...
Moses Taylor Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a very special New Year's Day for one family in Lackawanna County. Ace Barksdale is the county's first baby born in 2023. Ace was born at 1:11 a.m. Sunday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton to parents Kayla Goralski and Patrick Barksdale.
Pa. state police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man on the run after they say he killed his girlfriend. Scott Oliver, 30, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Jessica Romano Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. State police were called for a...
Pa. man settles suit over burns suffered in hospital operating room flash fire
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man seriously burned in a flash fire while undergoing surgery at UPMC Williamsport 2019 has settled his medical liability and negligence lawsuit. The out-of-court settlements involving a number defendants sued by Alden J. Evans Sr., of Trout Run, are confidential and the parties are...
Man wanted for allegedly slashing person with knife on New Year’s Eve
NICHOLSON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say slashed a person with a knife during a New Year’s Eve party. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a report of a fight around 1:00 a.m. at a New Year’s Eve party in Wyoming County. PSP says a 47-year-old […]
Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit while crossing a busy road in Lackawanna County. Moosic police say the 56-year-old was crossing Birney Avenue after leaving Gerrity's Supermarket Wednesday evening, and that's when she was hit by two vehicles. Both drivers remained on the scene. Police...
Man faces attempted homicide charges in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man faces a slew of charges after allegedly attempting to kill a woman in Williamsport. Officials say Unique Robinson sexually assaulted a woman before cutting her throat with a knife at a home on Memorial Avenue on Monday. The victim also told police that he...
Welcome Vosburg Neck State Park, the first state park in Wyoming County
WILKES-BARRE — Ellen Ferretti, executive director at the North Branch Land Trust, this week said In 2003, Ernest E. Howland, in his Last Will and Testament, left a magnificent stretch of land in Wyoming County along the shores of the mighty Susquehanna River at the Vosburg Neck, with soaring views of the surrounding mountains, to North Branch Land Trust.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0