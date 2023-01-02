Read full article on original website
Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary. Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins. Officials say he stole a...
Man charged with burglary and endangerment after incident involving 2-year-old in Madisonville
A man is facing charges of burglary and wanton endangerment in Madisonville, Kentucky, after an incident involving a 2-year-old child, according to a police report released Wednesday. Madisonville Police Department officers were recently contacted about an incident that happened back in November 2022 involving 28-year-old Dylan Dickerson of Uniontown. The...
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
Armed robbery suspect caught on camera in Henderson
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, need your help identifying a suspect in two recent armed robberies. The Henderson Police Department put the request out on Monday, sharing two photos of the suspect from both robberies. According to police, the first robbery happened at the Kelly's Food Mart on Washington Street on...
Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
Man accused of shooting several rounds from guns into Madisonville duplex
MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man high on meth fired guns inside his own duplex. They say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Spence Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, 55-year-old Donald Dennis was outside screaming about people trying to kill him.
Investigation underway after stabbing victim shows up at Evansville hospital
An investigation is underway in Evansville after a stabbing sent one man to the hospital. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital early Sunday morning to take a battery report. According to EPD, the victim had arrived at the hospital with a stab wound. Officers...
Man held at gunpoint during robbery inside his home, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at an Evansville home. They say it happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of E. Gum Street. Officers say an armed man came inside the home and assaulted the homeowner. They say the suspect held him...
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
Evansville Police K9 receives Bronze Merit Award
Tuesday, EPD K9 Cash was awarded a Bronze Merit Award for his brave actions during a warrant service in April 2021. According to the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect ran out of the home, refusing to comply with Sgt. Offerman's K9 warning. K9 Cash was sent, apprehending the suspect.
Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder
The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Monday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theater off of First Avenue after...
Police: Hopkins County man caught stealing fuel tries to flee from officers
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man was arrested after police say they caught him stealing fuel. The Madisonville Police Department says an officer responded to a theft/trespassing complaint at Calhoun's Feed Service on Nebo Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. When the officer arrived, they say they saw 45-year-old Todd Earl...
Evansville man accused of assaulting a person with a shovel
Evansville Police arrested a man for using a weapon during a fight with another man on New Year's Day. According to EPD, Abel Galindo faces battery charges after using a shovel to assault the victim. The fight took place behind a home on Monroe Avenue after 4PM. According to the...
Drunk driver accused of passing out at intersection, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the area of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue just before 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. They say the driver of a white Range Rover was sitting at the light through several light cycles, and several people had called about it.
Meth and marijuana found in Madisonville home where 4 children were living, police say
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing charges after police say they found meth and marijuana within arms reach of children living in his home. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they went to a home on Hodge Street on Saturday to check on the welfare of four children living there.
Evansville man facing arson charges after house fire on South Bosse Avenue
An Evansville man is behind bars on arson charges after being accused of starting a house fire on South Bosse Avenue. Investigators say 33-year-old William Montrose was arrested on those charges after the Saturday fire, which caused extensive damage to the home on South Bosse Avenue just off of Broadway Avenue on Evansville's west side.
New details released in first murder in Evansville in 2023
New details have been released relating to the first murder of 2023 in Evansville. According to Evansville Police, Brandon Schaefer is accused of shooting a man in the head behind Showplace Cinemas along North Third Avenue. Evansville Police were dispatched to a shots fired run after 1 A.M. on New...
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
