Side-By-Side Photos Of The "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" Cast And The Real People They Play

Naomi is known for her roles in Lady Macbeth , The End of the F***ing World , Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , Small Axe , Master of None , and Cupid .

She plays Whitney, the superstar actor and vocalist who was nicknamed "The Voice" by Clive Davis. Whitney was a New Jersey native who rose to fame in the mid-1980s with the release of her self-titled debut album. She would continue to dominate the music industry as she dropped more highly successful music collections over the years. Her fame grew even further with her onscreen performance and music from the 1992 film The Bodyguard , which still has the bestselling movie soundtrack ever, per Smooth Radio .

In her personal life, Whitney married singer-songwriter Bobby Brown in 1992 . The two went on to have one daughter together, Bobbi Kristina Brown, before separating in 2006 and officially ending their tumultuous marriage in 2007 . Whitney, who had a drug addiction for years while in the public eye, sadly died in 2012 at the age of 48. The Los Angeles County coroner's office determined her cause of death to be an accidental drowning, with cocaine use and heart disease also being contributing factors, per the Washington Post .