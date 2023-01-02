Side-By-Side Photos Of The "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" Cast And The Real People They Play

Related
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
The many books, rumors, and talk shows with people who “knew” the Whitney Houston story usually focus on the drugs, her relationship with Robyn, Bobby Brown, and how she died. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” gives you all that but in a way that you actually feel as if you knew and understood Nippy, and not just the Whitney most of us knew through the public eye.
Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more
Rolling Stone updated its 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list, snubbing Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson and more. See who did make it.
Prince, Bob Dylan make top 20 on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Singers of All Time" list
MINNEAPOLIS -- A couple of Minnesota-born superstars have made their way into Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time. To kick off the new year, the iconic music magazine put out its "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Greats like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston received top honors, but Minnesota's Prince and Bob Dylan also made the top 20. Prince was listed at No. 16, while Bob Dylan took the No. 15 spot. RELATED: Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers StrikeFor Prince, the author cited the musician's "rare, stunning intimacy." As for Bob Dylan, the magazine noted his unusual singing and called him "one of America's great vocal eccentrics."Another great voice from Minnesota -- Judy Garland -- was not included in the list.
George Harrison’s Wife Thinks Their Son, Dhani, Was ‘Some Sort of an Anchor’ at Concert for George: ‘Somehow Through Him, George Was Really Present’
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, thinks their son, Dhani, was 'some sort of an anchor' at George's tribute, Concert for George.
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Matthew Perry, Jennette McCurdy, And 9 Other Celebrities Who Revealed Some Very Personal And Pretty Surprising Details About Their Lives In Their Memoirs This Year
Celebrities got verrrry personal this year, from Jennette McCurdy revealing that Nickelodeon allegedly tried to give her $300,000 in hush money to Matthew Perry sharing that his heart stopped for five minutes during surgery.
Adam Lambert is ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover
Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24. Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready. Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version...
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Keke Palmer Shared How To “Cure” Adult Acne, But It’s Not Worth It Unless You Want A Baby
Unfortunately, it's not the kind of hack I hoped it'd be.
The It List: Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears take 'World's Toughest Test' in boot camp reality series, horror movie 'M3GAN' arrives in theaters, 'Sometimes When We Touch' doc explores history of soft rock music and all the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 2, 2023
The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Jan. 2-8 the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links n this page.)
Paul McCartney Plays Elvis Presley Bass Guitar on This ‘McCartney III’ Track
Paul McCartney owns a bass guitar used on many Elvis Presley tracks. The bass still got action on 'McCartney III' including this and other songs.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over The Nicknames "Willy" And "Harold," So Here Are 15 Other Celeb Nicknames Only Used By Close Friends And Family
The thing is "Harold" doesn't even make sense.
