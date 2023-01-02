ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Side-By-Side Photos Of The "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" Cast And The Real People They Play

By Devin Herenda
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5uUW_0k0pALxq00

Friday, Dec. 23, marked the theatrical release of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody , a biopic from Sony Pictures exploring the personal and professional life story of iconic performer Whitney Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpzkC_0k0pALxq00

The film was penned by Anthony McCarten, directed by Kasi Lemmons, and features actor Naomi Ackie as the powerhouse entertainer.

Compelling Pictures / Via youtube.com

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody was approved by Whitney's estate , and one of her longtime mentors, Clive Davis, as well as her sister-in-law and manager Pat Houston both served as producers for the biopic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NpIz_0k0pALxq00
Graham Wiltshire / Getty Images

Here are side-by-sides of the actors of the film next to the real-life people they portray.

1. Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpcfV_0k0pALxq00

Naomi is known for her roles in Lady Macbeth , The End of the F***ing World , Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , Small Axe , Master of None , and Cupid .

She plays Whitney, the superstar actor and vocalist who was nicknamed "The Voice" by Clive Davis. Whitney was a New Jersey native who rose to fame in the mid-1980s with the release of her self-titled debut album. She would continue to dominate the music industry as she dropped more highly successful music collections over the years. Her fame grew even further with her onscreen performance and music from the 1992 film The Bodyguard , which still has the bestselling movie soundtrack ever, per Smooth Radio .

In her personal life, Whitney married singer-songwriter Bobby Brown in 1992 . The two went on to have one daughter together, Bobbi Kristina Brown, before separating in 2006 and officially ending their tumultuous marriage in 2007 . Whitney, who had a drug addiction for years while in the public eye, sadly died in 2012 at the age of 48. The Los Angeles County coroner's office determined her cause of death to be an accidental drowning, with cocaine use and heart disease also being contributing factors, per the Washington Post .

Compelling Pictures, HBO, Arista Records / Via youtube.com youtube.com

2. Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prr7Z_0k0pALxq00

You know Stanley from his performances in blockbusters like The Devil Wears Prada , Julie & Julia , The Lovely Bones , and Spotlight .

He plays legendary music executive Clive Davis , who signed Whitney to his record label Arista Records in the early '80s. Clive and Whitney would remain close colleagues over the years as he continued to guide the singer in her career.

Compelling Pictures, Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Via youtube.com

3. Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYUgR_0k0pALxq00

Tamara can be recognized for her appearances in As the World Turns , Law & Order: Special Victims Unit , Flight , The Red Road , Blue Bloods , and Almost Family .

She portrays Cissy , Whitney's mother. Cissy is an accomplished singer herself who previously did backup vocals for artists like Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin. In Whitney's early years onstage, Cissy helped coach her on how to perform.

Compelling Pictures, Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images / Via youtube.com

4. Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEDs3_0k0pALxq00

Nafessa has been in past projects like One Life to Live , Code Black , Twin Peaks , Black and Blue , and Black Lightning .

She plays Robyn, a longtime good friend of Whitney's. In recent years, Robyn has stated that their relationship was intimate for a time but this ended when Whitney signed with Arista Records. They stayed close while Robyn worked as Whitney's assistant for years. However, two decades after the pair first encountered each other as teens, Robyn exited this role. She and Whitney then lost contact with one another.

Compelling Pictures, L. Busacca / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

5. Clarke Peters as John Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DteI_0k0pALxq00

Leading up to Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody , Clarke has acted in movies and TV shows such as The Wire , Damages , Person of Interest , John Wick , Chance , Da 5 Bloods , and The Man Who Fell to Earth .

He plays John, Whitney's father. John was a talent manager who sometimes contributed to certain areas of Whitney's professional life, such as business negotiations. His company later sued Whitney for $100 million , alleging she owed it money for legal and business services it had fulfilled.

John died in 2003 at the age of 82.

Compelling Pictures, L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

6. Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5UVQ_0k0pALxq00

Ashton played Chiron in the 2016 Oscar-winning drama film Moonlight . He's since acted in The Equalizer 2 , Native Son , Captive State , and Wu-Tang: An American Saga , among other projects.

In Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody , Ashton portrays Bobby Brown. Bobby and Whitney met at the Soul Train Music Awards in 1989, after which they began their roller-coaster romance. They were together as husband and wife for 14 years prior to separating in 2006.

Compelling Pictures, Ron Davis / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

7. Bria Danielle Singleton as Bobbi Kristina Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Wndu_0k0pALxq00

Bria's acting credits include parts in Better Things , Fresh Off the Boat , The Loud House , and Thunder Force .

She plays Bobbi Kristina, Whitney's daughter whom the performer shared with Bobby Brown. Bobbi Kristina was seen on Being Bobby Brown , her family's mid-2000s reality show, and later The Houstons: On Our Own . She had planned to carry out a singing career after Whitney's death.

Bobbi Kristina had also begun a relationship with Nick Gordon , a family friend who had been taken in by the Houstons at the age of 12. It was made public that they were engaged in March 2012.

Tragically, Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 at the age of 22. This occurred after news outlets had reported that Nick and a friend had found her unconscious in her bathtub and she subsequently endured a months-long coma. Nick was later found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death. He died in 2020 .

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Shareif Ziyadat / FilmMagic

Comments / 0

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

The many books, rumors, and talk shows with people who “knew” the Whitney Houston story usually focus on the drugs, her relationship with Robyn, Bobby Brown, and how she died. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” gives you all that but in a way that you actually feel as if you knew and understood Nippy, and not just the Whitney most of us knew through the public eye.
CBS Minnesota

Prince, Bob Dylan make top 20 on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Singers of All Time" list

MINNEAPOLIS -- A couple of Minnesota-born superstars have made their way into Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time. To kick off the new year, the iconic music magazine put out its "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Greats like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston received top honors, but Minnesota's Prince and Bob Dylan also made the top 20. Prince was listed at No. 16, while Bob Dylan took the No. 15 spot. RELATED: Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers StrikeFor Prince, the author cited the musician's "rare, stunning intimacy." As for Bob Dylan, the magazine noted his unusual singing and called him "one of America's great vocal eccentrics."Another great voice from Minnesota -- Judy Garland -- was not included in the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
CNN

Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Rolling Stone

Adam Lambert is ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover

Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24. Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready. Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version...
NME

These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023

The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
102.5 The Bone

The It List: Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears take 'World's Toughest Test' in boot camp reality series, horror movie 'M3GAN' arrives in theaters, 'Sometimes When We Touch' doc explores history of soft rock music and all the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 2, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Jan. 2-8 the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links n this page.)
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy