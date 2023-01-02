Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
How declaring Bills/Bengals a ‘no contest’ would affect playoff seeding in the AFC
If Monday night’s abandoned game between the Bills and Bengals is declared a “no contest,” it could have significant implications on the AFC playoff race.
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during game vs. Bengals, is in critical condition, NFL says; game postponed indefinitely
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, and the contest was postponed indefinitely by the NFL at approximately 10 p.m. EST. The Bills tweeted out an update from...
NFL Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, Bills-Bengals game won’t resume for now
While it plays second-fiddle to the scary situation we saw Monday night in Ohio, the NFL Week 18 schedule is
Tee Higgins shows support for Damar Hamlin on Twitter following Hamlin’s medical emergency
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals WR Tee Higgins has broken his silence following his scary collision with Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin. Higgins took to Twitter to show his love and support for Hamlin, saying “I’m for you that you pull through bro” just several minutes after midnight on Tuesday morning.
What declaring the Bengals vs. Bills game a no contest would mean for both teams
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL, the Bills and Bengals are currently grappling with the fallout of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday at Paycor Stadium, and what it might mean moving forward. And unfortunately, there’s a football season still to be completed, meaning those scenarios are currently being...
Joe Burrow on resuming Bills game: ‘I think whatever Buffalo would want to do’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hopes players are given a voice in the decision-making process as the NFL sorts out what to do about Monday night’s game against Buffalo. The game was suspended with less than six minutes to go in the first quarter after Damar...
Bills S Damar Hamlin has cardiac arrest on field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field with cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed. The Bills announced his diagnosis of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, hours after he left the stadium in...
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
Bengals vs. Bills suspended after Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Monday night’s Bengals vs. Bills game was suspended after a horrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL made the call to suspend the contest at approximately 10 p.m. ET. The teams proceeded to leave the stadium. No decision was announced on a day when the game would be resumed.
Damar Hamlin’s condition brings Joe Burrow, Bengals to standstill: ‘It was a big wakeup call’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked into his press conference on Wednesday, his face was filled with shock. Almost 48 hours after Burrow watched Buffalo Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin collapse on the field at Paycor Stadium on Monday, the emotion and disbelief were still evident in his facial expression and his tone.
Joe Burrow on Damar Hamlin, supporting the Bills, and the emotional fallout from Monday’s game: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked reporters through the emotions he was dealing with after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter on Monday night and had to be resuscitated on the field. He was the first player to speak with the media in the...
Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. Sunday; Status of Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin uncertain because of injuries: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin both left Sunday’s 24-10 victory over the Commanders with injuries, and the status for both is uncertain for Sunday’s Browns game in Pittsburgh, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters. Ward left...
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Browns CB Greg Newsome II on Damar Hamlin: ‘It’s definitely going to be tough to finish out this last game’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns players were quiet and somber as they stepped to the microphone Wednesday to talk about Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who’s still in the ICU fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest and having his heart restarted Monday night vs. the Bengals. “It’s...
Damar Hamlin’s condition has ‘promising readings,’ according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health appeared to improve entering Wednesday. ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported Wednesday morning that doctors got “promising readings” on Hamlin’s condition, according to Hamlin’s marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, who obtained the information through Hamlin’s family. Harvey...
