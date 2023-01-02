ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

What's new at the Mu? Museum's to kick off yearlong 90th celebration

By Margy Vogt
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPPvM_0k0pA1OZ00

The Massillon Museum will launch a year of activities celebrating its 90th anniversary on Jan. 13, with a free open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to tour the galleries and enjoy light refreshments.

Highlights

The Museum opened in 1933, also on Friday, Jan. 13, in the recently bequeathed Baldwin home, the former home of Massillon founder James Duncan, sharing space with the Massillon Public Library. The Museum has grown into its role as the cultural hub of the community since it first opened its doors at the corner of Lincoln Way and First Street in 1996.

The Jan. 13 event will also be the official dedication of the expansion project, which was completed in March 2020, just as the pandemic flared. A successful capital campaign made it possible for the Museum to nearly double its size, adding Gessner Hall, classrooms, the ceramics studio, the Paul Brown Museum, a conference room, and additional galleries.

Guests can view the Stark County Artists Exhibition; Days with Delsie; and Collection Snapshot: Faces of Massillon Business. The Paul Brown/Massillon Tiger Football History Timeline, the American Indian Gallery, the Massillon History Gallery, the Immel Circus, Innovators of Massillon, and the Albert E. Hise Fine and Decorative Arts Gallery are always on display.

Why attend?

The Massillon Museum is grateful for operating support from ArtsinStark, the Ohio Arts Council, and the citizens of Massillon. Visit Canton provides marketing support. This event is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Details

WHAT − MassMu’s 90th Anniversary Launch and Expansion Dedication

WHEN − January 13, 2023 • 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE − 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

MassillonMuseum.org or 330-833-4061

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Exciting New Changes in Medina!

Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Akron Zoo Animals Celebrate the New Year

Do you ever wonder how zoo animals would celebrate the new year?. At Akron Zoo, each animal has its own individual personality. Watch this video to find out who would be partying on New Year’s Eve, and who would be staying home (and probably in bed before midnight). For...
AKRON, OH
Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Things Remembered retailer of personalized gifts is closing its corporate office in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Things Remembered, a national retailer that traces its roots to Cleveland, is closing its corporate offices in Richmond Heights. The company was known for small stores usually found in malls that sold personalized gifts, like an engraved-key chain or photo frame. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019 and was bought by Enesco, an Illinois-based company that specialized in the giftware, home decor and accessory markets.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

When the Weather Turns Nasty – Turn to the WHBC Alert Center

Close portrait of little boy, catching snowflakes at winter time, outdoors. It’s that time of year – we never know what Mother Nature has in store. But, no matter what she throws at us we’ll be ready!. When bad weather hits turn to the 1480 WHBC Alert...
CANTON, OH
The Independent

The Independent

2K+
Followers
586
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy