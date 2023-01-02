Thief steals Apollo Beach dance studio's trailer filled with $10,000 worth of recital equipment, owner says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
10NEWS
Tampa 17-year-old accused of killing 2 people in 2 months
The suspected killer in the investigation is 17-year-old Deonte Bishop. The teen who was previously unnamed is now being charged as an adult, police said.
fox13news.com
'The Mill' closing its staple restaurant in St. Pete due to damage from nearby construction, owners say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The owners of The Mill, which has been in downtown St. Petersburg for almost a decade, say they have made the "heartbreaking" decision to close after suffering damage from nearby construction. "As many of you know there has been construction behind our facility for the last...
Beach Beacon
Guilty Sea Sports Pub opens in Indian Rocks Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Guilty Sea Sports Pub, a new sports bar venture from the Loder family, owners of Crabby Bill’s Family Brands, recently opened at 301 Gulf Blvd., following a yearlong renovation. The former Mexican eatery was completely gutted and refurbished from top to bottom before officially...
fox13news.com
14 without homes after Bradenton apartment fire
More than a dozen people are out of their homes Wednesday after a fire ravaged their apartment complex in Bradenton. Most of those who lived in the burning building were not home at the time, but It was a startling sight in the middle of the day.
fox13news.com
Tampa police monitor Curtis Hixon Park after 16-year-old was shot near Winter Village over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is keeping a close watch on Curtis Hixon Park after a 16-year-old was shot Sunday night near the Winter Village, a police spokesperson said Tuesday. According to investigators, two groups of mostly teenagers got into a fight Sunday at around 9 p.m. near...
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency. Owners Marco and Brittany Orefice refuse to skimp on the good cheese.
fox13news.com
Benson's Canine Cookies celebrates 25 years in Lakeland
It's been a 25 years since Benson's Canine Cookies opened its doors in Lakelands, and they've been open this long because of their amazing customers. They have healthy treats and even a bakery.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hillsborough County (FL) Officials Hold Ribbon-Cutting for New $4.7M Fire Station 29
Hillsborough County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for Fire Station 29 in Apollo Beach, wtsp.com reported. The new building is replacing a smaller, outdated station. A fire official said it first started to use the new facility during Hurricane Ian. Quick access to U.S. 41 has helped to improve...
fox13news.com
Create art, splatter paint and learn new skills at new Clearwater studio
CLEARWATER, Fla. - If your goal in the New Year is to tap into more of your creative side, there’s a studio in Clearwater that might be able to help. Art Tampa Bay is a new art studio that offers a wide range of classes for creatives of all ages and skill levels.
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
Pinellas Park man stole $600K from employer in 11 year long scheme, police say
A man from Pinellas Park was accused of stealing over $600,000 from his employer in an alleged scheme that had been going on since 2013.
New Port Richey police chief Kim Bogart retires after defending cops who made Holocaust jokes
The chief also defended cops who posed in front of a Confederate flag and leaked intel to an armed right-wing vigilante
fox13news.com
'Whimzeyland' brings unique inspirations to Safety Harbor
It's a new year, and with that, people are always looking for new, creative inspirations. A unique home in Safety Harbor is providing just that.
Mysuncoast.com
Pinellas County adds 2 very young recruits to search & rescue
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - These two were just too cute not to share. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has added two bloodhound pups who will work with their handlers to become the best sniffers in all of the county. PCSO hasn’t had bloodhounds since the 1960s, so this...
Polk County burglars called 911 for help moving stolen items, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say two people in Polk County broke into a home, stole some items and couldn’t move them all, so one of them called 911 for help. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 from a home in Poinciana, but didn’t speak to the dispatcher. Deputies went to check […]
La Cabana, a new open air waterfront bar, debuts in St. Pete this weekend
It’s the nighttime counterpart of Patrona Coastal Cafe.
Tampa man helps set house on fire with 21 people inside, deputies say
Two men who share a last name were arrested after deputies said they intentionally set fire to a house with 21 people inside on Sunday.
wtaj.com
Sheriff: Florida burglars call 911 for help moving things, ride to airport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.
After 19 years, South Tampa’s Elmer's Sports Cafe will close
Its last day open is Sunday, Jan. 29.
fox13news.com
Influx of starving horses prompts Plant City rescue group to ask community for help
PLANT CITY, Fla. - As many people deal with the impacts of inflation, animal owners are facing tough decisions. RVR Horse Rescue in Plant City is seeing the result, with an increase in calls for help with starving horses. "It's been tough. We've had an influx of calls with horses...
Comments / 1