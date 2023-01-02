Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Martinez moves into second round
Spaniard Pedro Martinez beat Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Martinez, ranked No 62, will face No 4 seed Sebastian Baez next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis...
Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp into quarter-finals
Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next. Cobolli, ranked No...
Adelaide International 1: Khachanov moves into second round
Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 8 seed, beat Argentinian Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, will play Jack Draper next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, hard, USD...
Rublev defeated by Bautista Agut in Adelaide
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut edged out Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 4 seed, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bautista Agut, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between Andy Murray...
Pune Open: Griekspoor books spot in last eight
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor reached the last 8 of the Pune Open by defeating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, and Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena next.
Pune Open: Čilić reaches quarter-finals
Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. Carballes Baena, ranked No...
Adelaide International 1: Khachanov dominates Draper and reaches quarter-finals
Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 8 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, will play the winner of the match between Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, and...
Dhamne, 15, is the second youngest player to play on the ATP Tour
Only 15 years old and 4 days but already making history. Indian player Manas Dhamne became the second youngest player to play a match on the ATP Tour when he set foot at the Pune event to play against American player Michael Mmoh (ranked 113). Only Noam Behr proved more precocious by qualifying in Tel Aviv at 14 years old and 360 days.
Pune Open: Karatsev through to last eight
Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Pune Open by defeating Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8) at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Karatsev, ranked No 59, will play Spaniard Pedro Martinez next. Ahead of his victory, the...
Pune Open: Bonzi upsets third seed Ruusuvuoiri to make quarter-finals
Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to reach the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Bonzi, ranked No 60, will face the winner of the match between Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No...
Successful start in Adelaide for Shapovalov
Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 7 seed, advanced to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Shapovalov, ranked No 18, will now play against qualifier Roman Safiullin. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive...
Shapovalov sets up quarter-final clash with Djokovic in Adelaide
Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 7 seed, defeated Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Shapovalov, ranked No 18, will play Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, in the last eight after he edged...
Venus Williams narrowly misses out on Auckland quarter-final spot; Gauff wins; Raducanu injured
When she led 5-3 in the final set against China’s Zhu Lin in the second round of the ASB Classic on Thursday, Venus Williams was on the verge of reaching her first WTA Tour quarter-final for four years. But world No 84 Zhu stormed back to win the last...
Sinner holds off Kokkinakis to reach quarter-finals in Adelaide
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, moved into the last eight of the Adelaide International 1 by defeating Australia’s defending champion Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6 (2), 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Sinner, ranked No 15, will face American Sebastian Korda next. Ahead of his victory,...
Pune Open: Krajinovic makes second round
Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No 6 seed, edged out Indian wildcard Sumit Nagal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Krajinovic, ranked No 54, will face American Michael Mmoh next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge...
Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open
Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...
Tsitsipas exorcises Coric memories with thrilling victory in another epic
Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself embroiled in another epic battle with Borna Coric on Wednesday. This time he came out a winner, just. It was at the 2020 US Open that Tsitsipas suffered one of his most difficult losses, squandering six match points as he was beaten by Coric in the second round. It was a defeat that lingered.
Djokovic makes a winning return in Australia, cruising in Adelaide against Lestienne
Novak Djokovic didn’t miss his first step back in competing in Australia. The Serb, top seed this week in Adelaide, won against Frenchman Constant Lestienne in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to move into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will now play against the Frenchman Quentin Halys.
Swiatek doubles up as Poland reach semi-finals of United Cup
Iga Swiatek has been smiling her way through Poland’s United Cup campaign and the world No 1 had every reason to on Wednesday as she won her singles and doubles matches to send her country through to the semi-finals of the inaugural event. First Swiatek brushed aside Martina Trevisan...
Raducanu starts 2023 with a win
Emma Raducanu was a set and a break down to Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland when she launched a come-back. And avoided starting 2023 with a loss against a 17-year-old (ranked 79th) that actually had a more impressive 2022 season than her. The British player kept her foot on the gas pedal, won four games in a row, and then got a precious win against the Czech (4-6, 6-4, 6-2): her first win on Tour since her quarter-final at the Korean Open in September. It is also good news for her new coach Sebastian Sachs.
