MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed to death on New Year’s Day, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a man-down call around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Vance Ave.

The man had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman has been detained.

Police said the victim knew the suspect.

No further details were released.

