A woman in Detroit was killed when she went to a liquor store last week. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Tracie Golden, 53, went to Beverage One the night of December 28, where she was shot in the abdomen outside of the store, located on Grand River near Outer Drive. The killer then went through her pockets and stole her SUV. The vehicle was later discovered on Seven Mile, but the shooter has not been captured nor identified yet.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO