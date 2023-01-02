Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Warren man burned to death after accidentally setting himself on fire: police
A Warren man is dead after police say he accidentally lit himself on fire while working in his backyard on Tuesday afternoon. Warren police said emergency crews were first called to the scene around 4 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mom, 3 kids saved by good samaritan while house was on fire
DETROIT – A Detroit mom and her three kids were saved by a good samaritan while their house was on fire. The housefire victims were taken to a local hospital after being saved from the fire. Dispatch was called just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday about the house located...
No one called 911 despite man killed in front of elementary school in Detroit
Detroit police say ShotSpotter alerted them to numerous shots fired at the corner of Fairmount and Joann Wednesday morning.
WILX-TV
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
Detroit woman pleads no contest after failing to tell firefighters about child inside burning home
Chantal Alexander, a Detroit woman accused of failing to tell firefighters there was a young child inside her burning home, has pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
WNEM
Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Flint police responded to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue in Flint for a report of a shooting on Monday, Jan. 2 shortly before 4 p.m. A TV5 crew at...
The Oakland Press
California man killed in Auburn Hills traffic crash
A 38-year-old man from California died in a car-pedestrian crash in Auburn Hills last week. Elliott Morris, from Aptos, Calif., had been in Oakland County with his family for a wedding, according to Scott McGraw, Auburn Hills’ deputy police chief. “It’s a tragedy for everyone affected,” he said....
‘She Was My Rock’: Detroit Woman Killed in Carjacking
A woman in Detroit was killed when she went to a liquor store last week. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Tracie Golden, 53, went to Beverage One the night of December 28, where she was shot in the abdomen outside of the store, located on Grand River near Outer Drive. The killer then went through her pockets and stole her SUV. The vehicle was later discovered on Seven Mile, but the shooter has not been captured nor identified yet.
Detroit News
Police ID suspect in noose incident at Grosse Pointe Panera Bread
One suspect has been identified in connection with allegedly crafting a noose from paper towels last week at a Panera Bread restaurant in downtown Grosse Pointe, city officials announced Wednesday. "After several days of investigation, City of Grosse Pointe detectives have identified a juvenile suspect in the case," authorities said...
The Oakland Press
Police: Southfield teen runaway missing for a week
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a teen girl believed to be a runaway who hasn’t been seen by her family in a week. Bailee Dai Franklin, 15, voluntarily left her job in Southfield at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, and didn’t return home, police said. She’s described as a black female with a medium complexion, and has brown eyes and black hair. Bailee is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black plastic Ugg boots and a North Face hooded parka.
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance
David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
fox2detroit.com
$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old man killed by driver in Oakland County -- what we know
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Here’s what we know about the incident so far. Police said the crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane, in Oakland Township.
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
Driver revived with Narcan faces 3rd DUI charge after crashing on I-75 in Madison Heights
A driver who had to be revived with several doses of Narcan after wrecking on a freeway in Oakland County on Sunday is facing DUI charges for the third time, police say.
The Oakland Press
Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Two men charged in bad batch of fentanyl-laced crack cocaine in Metro Detroit that may have killed six
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have indicted two men for distribution of crack cocaine after they allegedly distributed a bad batch of the drug laced with fentanyl that may have killed six people in Metro Detroit in early November - all of whom were one man's top contacts on his phone.
The Oakland Press
Child abuser sentenced
A Flint man caught on video assaulting a little boy in a Pontiac parking lot was recently sentenced. While he faced up to a year in jail, John Wesley Hanley III got a break a few days ago when Judge Cynthia Walker of 50th District Court sentenced him to six months probation for a misdemeanor charge of child abuse. Hanley, 25, pleaded guilty to the crime on Nov. 22.
fox2detroit.com
Driver who crashed on I-75 needed three Narcan doses to be revived, MSP says
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said officers responded to a crash on I-75 in Madison Heights on Monday involving only car - and the driver needed multiple doses of Narcan to be revived. According to MSP, troopers were sent to a one car crash on...
Comments / 1