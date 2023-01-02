Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Breaking down sun dog phenomenon
The sky can produce some incredible sights, and one of those features is an optical phenomenon known as a sun dog or parhelion. Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down this phenomenon. Sun dogs consist of one or two bright spots which flank the sun on one...
No rain for a while, low humidity through next week
Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 60s. That’s a little bit above average for this time of the year. Our average low has bottomed out at 56° and we’ll start to warm back up on January the 18th.
Comments / 0