On Target News

FBI Warns about Sextortion

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wants to warn families about an alarming sextortion trend. The National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children saw a 35 percent increase in suspected child exploitation from 2020 to 2021. Sextortion is a criminal act where an adult tricks a child into creating and...
Washington Examiner

Polygamous cult leader had multiple wives who were minors, FBI says

A cult leader and self-proclaimed prophet had 20 wives, most of whom were minors, the FBI revealed. Samuel Bateman, 46, is facing charges of child abuse and destruction of evidence, with the FBI hinting that further charges are on the way. Bateman broke with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in order to establish his own polygamous cult, the Associated Press reported. His male followers allegedly gave him their wives and daughters to take as his own wives, and they were abused if they didn't obey him fully.
NBC News

Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group

A Virginia restaurant canceled a reservation for an event hosted by a conservative Christian group. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the group is a “political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic rights.” NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports on how this controversy comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a case of a web designer refusing to create sites for same-sex couples. Dec. 9, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack

The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
