A cult leader and self-proclaimed prophet had 20 wives, most of whom were minors, the FBI revealed. Samuel Bateman, 46, is facing charges of child abuse and destruction of evidence, with the FBI hinting that further charges are on the way. Bateman broke with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in order to establish his own polygamous cult, the Associated Press reported. His male followers allegedly gave him their wives and daughters to take as his own wives, and they were abused if they didn't obey him fully.

28 DAYS AGO