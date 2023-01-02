Read full article on original website
Related
The FBI arrested a Minnesota man who told an informant he was 'pro-mass shooting' and planned to die fighting police
The man was arrested after he bought grenades and parts to convert his guns into illegal machine guns from an undercover agent, the FBI alleged.
Bryan Kohberger Was Trying to Commit 'Perfect Crime'—Forensic Psychiatrist
Carole Lieberman told Newsweek the Ph.D. student may have studied psychology and criminology "to calm the demons inside of him that were telling him to kill."
FBI Warns about Sextortion
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wants to warn families about an alarming sextortion trend. The National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children saw a 35 percent increase in suspected child exploitation from 2020 to 2021. Sextortion is a criminal act where an adult tricks a child into creating and...
Washington Examiner
Polygamous cult leader had multiple wives who were minors, FBI says
A cult leader and self-proclaimed prophet had 20 wives, most of whom were minors, the FBI revealed. Samuel Bateman, 46, is facing charges of child abuse and destruction of evidence, with the FBI hinting that further charges are on the way. Bateman broke with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in order to establish his own polygamous cult, the Associated Press reported. His male followers allegedly gave him their wives and daughters to take as his own wives, and they were abused if they didn't obey him fully.
Doctor accused of punching officer during Capitol riot has just been arrested, feds say
The physician had bragged to a friend that she had “prepared” for Jan. 6 and had a knife-proof shirt and bottles of mace, according to the FBI.
Every Death Row Prisoner Executed in the U.S. in 2022
Eighteen men were put to death in the U.S. this year, with more than half of them in Texas and Oklahoma.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Two members of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist prison gang, have been sentenced for crimes committed as part of their roles in the organization.
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes
A suspected white supremacist in Michigan pleaded guilty federal hate crimes for threatening to kill people supporting Black Lives Matter. The post Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes appeared first on NewsOne.
The Serial Killers Who Terrorized America – But Were Never Caught
While there is a long list of serial killers who have been captured by police, there remain many who terrorised America and escaped justice.
BET
Michigan Eye Doctor Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes For Death Threats That Targeted Black Lives Matter Supporters
Kenneth Pilon, a 61-year-old Michigan eye doctor, has pleaded guilty to willfully intimidating and attempting to intimidate citizens from engaging in lawful speech and protests in support of Black Lives Matter. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement, “The defendant levied...
White supremacist gang leader gets life in prison
A man identified by the U.S. Department of Justice as one of the nation’s highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle white supremacist gang was sentenced this week to life in prison.
FBI ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive captured in Mexico working as yoga instructor
The FBI has captured one of its most-wanted fugitives 12 years after he fled the U.S. to Guadalajara, Mexico, where he worked as a yoga instructor, The Washington Post reported. According to law enforcement authorities in Maryland, Jorge Rueda Landeros was arrested earlier this month and charged with murdering Sue...
Virginia restaurant refuses to serve Christian group
A Virginia restaurant canceled a reservation for an event hosted by a conservative Christian group. According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, the group is a “political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic rights.” NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports on how this controversy comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a case of a web designer refusing to create sites for same-sex couples. Dec. 9, 2022.
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
Pakistani rapist is released from jail on the condition he marries deaf victim
Dawlat Khan, 25, was sentenced in May to life imprisonment by a lower court in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for raping a deaf woman who became pregnant by the attack.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 1