NBA Analyst Believes Knicks Could Make Blockbuster Trade For LeBron James Using RJ Barrett And Picks
LeBron James could be headed to New York.
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Shaq Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss: “I Didn’t Want That Charles Barkley Retirement Bod”
Shaquille O’Neal has lost some weight recently and Charles Barkley was one of his motivations.
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game
All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Jerry West Left While Scouting A Young Gary Payton Because Of His Poor Attitude On The Court
Jerry West once scouted Gary Payton when he was in college and his behavior on the court caused the legendary Laker to leave.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
When LeBron James Confirmed He Is The Cheapest Player In The NBA: "I’m Not Turning On Data Roaming, I’m Not Buying No Apps..."
LeBron James once admitted that he is one of the cheapest players in the NBA.
Luka Doncic Kept It Real On His Relationship With Christian Wood: "He Doesn't Get Mad If Sometimes I Yell At Him..."
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic kept it real regarding his relationship with his new teammate Christian Wood.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan admitted that LeBron James might beat him in popularity when the time comes and the people voting on it change.
Terrence Ross Reveals Why LeBron James Was Pissed Off With The Orlando Magic Bench
Terrence Ross revealed what happened during the bench altercation between LeBron James and the youngsters on the Orlando Magic.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
