Pennsylvania police chase car for 3 miles, find 10-year-old behind wheel | Today in Pa.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
Pennsylvania enacted nearly 170 new laws in 2022, the most seen in 6 years | Today in Pa.
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13. Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
After month of Democrat-Republican sniping, the new Pa. House speaker is an independent
The monthlong drama in the Pennsylvania House over who would be the next speaker came to a conclusion Tuesday — with a surprise twist — when a Republican rose to nominate a Democrat for the position.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
DNA ‘revolution’? Arrest of Pa. man in Idaho killings might’ve broken new ground
It took six weeks and thousands of tips amid much scrutiny over the absence of any answers, but authorities finally arrested a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students — and DNA evidence might have played a part in it. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in...
Farm Show guide; political turmoil; Hamlin update: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. State House speaker: The Pa. constitutional requirement to swear in members at noon on the first Tuesday in January went off without a hitch yesterday. But it took longer to choose a speaker of the House of Representatives. It’s also too early to know who’s running the House, which has 101 Republicans, 99 Democrats and 3 vacancies. Meanwhile, in the state Senate, Sen. Kim Ward becomes its first female president.
B.R. Kreider & Son acquires central Pa. excavating company
B.R. Kreider & Son Inc., an excavating, paving and site management company, has acquired a Lancaster County excavating company. The company, based in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, acquired East Lampeter Township-based H.L. Wiker Inc. on Dec. 12. B.R. Kreider & Son also acquired a select list of equipment and a number of remaining projects.
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
NFL update; price hikes; diverse lawmakers: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Scary moments: A player for the Buffalo Bills, Damar Hamlin, collapsed and needed CPR during the Monday Night Football game at Cincinnati. The game was suspended, and Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition. Price hikes: A new year brings new...
Pennsylvanians’ top New Year’s resolution is this, finds study
The majority of people like a fresh start each time a new year rolls around. And Pennsylvanians appear to have one resolution they’d like to keep in particular. SIMILAR STORIES: Are any Pa. cities among the best for keeping New Year’s resolutions? A study found out. According to...
Reality of the Ski Conditions in Vermont in January Is Such a Buzz Kill
You'll want to head out west to find the white stuff.
Pennsylvania among ‘most moved out of’ states: report
People continue to move out of Pennsylvania at a faster rate than moving in. In fact, a new report has revealed that Pennsylvania is among the top 10 “most moved out of” states in the U.S. LISTEN: More people are leaving Pennsylvania than moving in, says U-Haul |...
As new and fast-spreading COVID-19 subvariant dominates the U.S., what are we seeing in Pa.?
Yet another COVID-19 subvariant, called XBB.1.5, is blotting out earlier versions, and raising concern its evolved characteristics might enable it to do more harm. Doctors say XBB.1.5 has better ability to attach itself to human cells — a key step in making people sick — than earlier versions.
