ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Raritan Valley Community College to host contemporary art exhibition featuring work by two arts & design faculty members

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present Ideas in Form, an exhibition showcasing the work of Arts & Design Faculty members James Adkins and Bill Macholdt, January 18-February 17, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus located at 118 Lamington Road.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Centenary Stage Company’s Conservatory of Dance returns for 2023 spring semester

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary Stage Company’s Conservatory of Dance is back for the 2023 spring semester. Centenary Stage Company’s Conservatory of Dance is a series of dance classes designed to introduce dancers to professionals who are currently working as choreographers, dancers, and educators in dance and theatre at a collegiate level. These classes also provide the community with affordable, high-quality dance classes.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg town councilman to run for mayor

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A member of Phillipsburg Town Council has announced his intent to run for mayor of the New Jersey city. Councilman Randy Piazza made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media. He said the first thing he'd do as mayor of Phillipsburg is cut costs for taxpayers, including...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

Hunterdon Medical Center reported the first baby born in the hospital this year came in the wee hours of Jan. 1. Robyn Van Hise and Noah Donovan of Flemington welcomed baby girl Briar Snow Donovan at 2:48 a.m. Briar is the couple’s first child and weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces. She was measured at 21 inches long.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center

Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: $26K Lottery Ticket Sold In Sussex County

Winner! A Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 was sold in Sussex County. The ticket was for the $5 Jersey Jackpot game and won 50 percent of the Progressive Jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, officials said. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $319,735 sold in Warren County

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $319,735 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, December 31, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Paul Mart, located at 462 South Main St., in Phillipsburg. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

3 new officers sworn in at Morris County Sheriff’s Office

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Three new Morris County Sheriff’s officers were sworn in on Tuesday. An official swearing in ceremony presided by Sheriff James M. Gannon saw the new officers take their oath of office, receive their Office identification, and were presented with their commissions of service to the people of Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 sold in Sussex County

The winning ticket was sold at Brick & Brew, located at 27 Route 23, in Franklin. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. For information on the Fast Play Progressive games and...
BET

Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
PRINCETON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man pleads guilty to criminal trespass in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A man has entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Thomas B. Broderick, 33, pled guilty to fourth-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 4 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Mendham Township’s election dispute goes to court

Deputy Mayor Thomas Baio seeks to invalidate a number of ballots. The outcome of a local election in a wealthy Republican-leaning town in Morris County continues to cause strife. Deputy Mayor Thomas Baio, a Republican, refused to concede to Democratic challenger Lauren Spirig after the November election for Mendham Township Committee.
MENDHAM, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy