wrnjradio.com
Raritan Valley Community College to host contemporary art exhibition featuring work by two arts & design faculty members
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present Ideas in Form, an exhibition showcasing the work of Arts & Design Faculty members James Adkins and Bill Macholdt, January 18-February 17, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus located at 118 Lamington Road.
Good news for Morristown, NJ residentsPhoto byMorristown Minute. Tired of the bad news deluge? Start off the New Year with some good news about NJ and our home of Morristown. Some good news for New Jersey Veterans.
wrnjradio.com
Centenary Stage Company’s Conservatory of Dance returns for 2023 spring semester
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary Stage Company’s Conservatory of Dance is back for the 2023 spring semester. Centenary Stage Company’s Conservatory of Dance is a series of dance classes designed to introduce dancers to professionals who are currently working as choreographers, dancers, and educators in dance and theatre at a collegiate level. These classes also provide the community with affordable, high-quality dance classes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg town councilman to run for mayor
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A member of Phillipsburg Town Council has announced his intent to run for mayor of the New Jersey city. Councilman Randy Piazza made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media. He said the first thing he'd do as mayor of Phillipsburg is cut costs for taxpayers, including...
Hunterdon Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Hunterdon Medical Center reported the first baby born in the hospital this year came in the wee hours of Jan. 1. Robyn Van Hise and Noah Donovan of Flemington welcomed baby girl Briar Snow Donovan at 2:48 a.m. Briar is the couple’s first child and weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces. She was measured at 21 inches long.
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Wolf Pack Receives Gift from Milford Teen
A family holiday tradition turned into a heartfelt donation for some wolves living just outside the Hudson Valley. On December 29, 2022, the Lakota Wolf Preserve shared through its social media that it had been the recipient of a donation that was an annual event between a boy named Nathan and his Aunt.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center
Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
WINNER: $26K Lottery Ticket Sold In Sussex County
Winner! A Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 was sold in Sussex County. The ticket was for the $5 Jersey Jackpot game and won 50 percent of the Progressive Jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, officials said. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way...
wrnjradio.com
Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $319,735 sold in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $319,735 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, December 31, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Paul Mart, located at 462 South Main St., in Phillipsburg. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
roi-nj.com
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
wrnjradio.com
3 new officers sworn in at Morris County Sheriff’s Office
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Three new Morris County Sheriff’s officers were sworn in on Tuesday. An official swearing in ceremony presided by Sheriff James M. Gannon saw the new officers take their oath of office, receive their Office identification, and were presented with their commissions of service to the people of Morris County.
wrnjradio.com
It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
wrnjradio.com
Fast Play lottery ticket worth $26,281 sold in Sussex County
The winning ticket was sold at Brick & Brew, located at 27 Route 23, in Franklin. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. For information on the Fast Play Progressive games and...
BET
Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
New ‘bruncheonette’ opening in Flemington, NJ looks oddly familiar
FLEMINGTON — A new bruncheonette is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023 in the historic downtown area. The restaurant will open on the former Flemington Filling Station lot — and the building will retain some of that vintage flair. Millie’s Bruncheonette is a new concept...
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to criminal trespass in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A man has entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Thomas B. Broderick, 33, pled guilty to fourth-degree criminal trespass on Jan. 4 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
Mendham Township’s election dispute goes to court
Deputy Mayor Thomas Baio seeks to invalidate a number of ballots. The outcome of a local election in a wealthy Republican-leaning town in Morris County continues to cause strife. Deputy Mayor Thomas Baio, a Republican, refused to concede to Democratic challenger Lauren Spirig after the November election for Mendham Township Committee.
wrnjradio.com
Applications now open for spring 2023 session of Centenary Stage’s Young Performers Workshop
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary Stage Company is now accepting applications for the Young Performer’s Workshop 2023 spring session, running February 18 through June 4 and the deadline to apply is February 17. The Young Performer’s Workshop is a 15-week theatre training program for performers ages 8-18....
