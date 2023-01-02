“D” is for DeBow James Dunwoody Brownson (1820-1867). Editor. A native of Charleston, DeBow graduated from the College of Charleston in 1843. He was admitted to the bar the following year but was dissatisfied with his new profession. He contributed political essays to the Charleston-based Southern Quarterly Review and soon became one of its editors. With the support of John C. Calhoun and other powerful political figures, he moved to New Orleans where he created a magazine devoted to a discussion of economic issues. In 1846 the first issue of the Commercial Review of the South and Southwest appeared. Shortly thereafter the title as shortened to DeBow’s Review. President Franklin Pierce appointed DeBow to be superintendent of the 1850 United States Census. In 1854, the U.S. Senate printed James Dunwoody Brownson DeBow’s Statistical View of the United States.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO