WRDW-TV
S.C. sees rise in edible cannabis poisoning among kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the increase of the legalization of marijuana across a number of states and an increase in popularity, the number of children accidentally poisoned by cannabis edibles has soared in South Carolina. New research from the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics shows the number...
live5news.com
MUSC officials say if you are struggling during the holidays, you’re not alone
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s important to remember during these cheerful months that the holiday season can bring stress and sadness for some. In fact, December, January and March are the most dangerous times for drug- and alcohol-related deaths, according to the CDC. MUSC officials said they want anyone...
Former ‘Gullah, Gullah Island’ star Ron Daise retires from role at Brookgreen Gardens
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ron Daise, best known for his role in the mid-1990s children’s television series, ‘Gullah, Gullah Island,’ has retired as vice president of creative education at Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. A company representative said that during his time with the botanical garden – which offers a sculpture garden and wildlife […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“D” is for DeBow James Dunwoody Brownson (1820-1867)
“D” is for DeBow James Dunwoody Brownson (1820-1867). Editor. A native of Charleston, DeBow graduated from the College of Charleston in 1843. He was admitted to the bar the following year but was dissatisfied with his new profession. He contributed political essays to the Charleston-based Southern Quarterly Review and soon became one of its editors. With the support of John C. Calhoun and other powerful political figures, he moved to New Orleans where he created a magazine devoted to a discussion of economic issues. In 1846 the first issue of the Commercial Review of the South and Southwest appeared. Shortly thereafter the title as shortened to DeBow’s Review. President Franklin Pierce appointed DeBow to be superintendent of the 1850 United States Census. In 1854, the U.S. Senate printed James Dunwoody Brownson DeBow’s Statistical View of the United States.
Charleston City Paper
Alexander’s new work on slavery includes nod to Charleston
Nationally acclaimed poet Kwame Alexander will bring his just-published children’s book, An American Story, next week to Charleston in a fitting stop about its subject: slavery. As will be illustrated later this year on a global scale when the International African American Museum opens, Charleston’s port received a greater...
wach.com
SC family welcomes new baby 11 minutes after the New Year at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry family started their 2023 year off in the best way - with the birth of a little girl. Ava Grace Mainor was born at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Makayla and Antwan. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and measured...
wpde.com
CCU study suggests another option for Georgetown's inner harbor silting issue
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Turning the page on a new year, but the same old problem for those who enjoy and rely upon Georgetown's working waterfront. Since 2006, the inner harbor has operated mostly without dredging according to local officials. Because of this, research has shown the western portion of the harbor is only 1-2 feet deep.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
live5news.com
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
kiss951.com
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
FOX Carolina
SC homeless population growing, new report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
live5news.com
Charleston Commission on History considering a 1919 race riot marker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Commission on History is working on a plaque on a downtown corner marking a 1919 race riot that killed three black Charleston residents and left dozens injured. In 1919 racial tensions were high across the county. During what is often called the “Red Summer”,...
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
counton2.com
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
Netflix announces premiere date for Outer Banks season 3 filmed in South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Netflix announced a premiere date for season 3 of the hit series ‘Outer Banks,’ which is filmed in various spots around Charleston. After a series of casting calls for extras to appear in the new season, production officially began in March 2022 and wrapped up at the end […]
charlestonmag.com
James Elford’s 19th-century maritime invention allowed sailors to communicate across distances, languages, and cultures
In 1823, James M. Elford published his Universal Signal Book, which illustrated how to display and interpret his patented maritime flag system, enabling sea captains to send 9,324 different messages to communicate with other ships. While the Internet was not invented in Charleston, one of its forerunners was. Its creator,...
yourislandnews.com
Deadline approaching for 2023 Valentine Ball reservations
Imagine dining in the home of someone you’ve likely never met and making memories you’ll never forget, all while raising money for the health of the entire community. Having trouble picturing it? Then you’ve never experienced the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Valentine Ball. The 34th annual...
