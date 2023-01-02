ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

S.C. sees rise in edible cannabis poisoning among kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the increase of the legalization of marijuana across a number of states and an increase in popularity, the number of children accidentally poisoned by cannabis edibles has soared in South Carolina. New research from the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics shows the number...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former ‘Gullah, Gullah Island’ star Ron Daise retires from role at Brookgreen Gardens

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ron Daise, best known for his role in the mid-1990s children’s television series, ‘Gullah, Gullah Island,’ has retired as vice president of creative education at Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. A company representative said that during his time with the botanical garden – which offers a sculpture garden and wildlife […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“D” is for DeBow James Dunwoody Brownson (1820-1867)

“D” is for DeBow James Dunwoody Brownson (1820-1867). Editor. A native of Charleston, DeBow graduated from the College of Charleston in 1843. He was admitted to the bar the following year but was dissatisfied with his new profession. He contributed political essays to the Charleston-based Southern Quarterly Review and soon became one of its editors. With the support of John C. Calhoun and other powerful political figures, he moved to New Orleans where he created a magazine devoted to a discussion of economic issues. In 1846 the first issue of the Commercial Review of the South and Southwest appeared. Shortly thereafter the title as shortened to DeBow’s Review. President Franklin Pierce appointed DeBow to be superintendent of the 1850 United States Census. In 1854, the U.S. Senate printed James Dunwoody Brownson DeBow’s Statistical View of the United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Alexander’s new work on slavery includes nod to Charleston

Nationally acclaimed poet Kwame Alexander will bring his just-published children’s book, An American Story, next week to Charleston in a fitting stop about its subject: slavery. As will be illustrated later this year on a global scale when the International African American Museum opens, Charleston’s port received a greater...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

CCU study suggests another option for Georgetown's inner harbor silting issue

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Turning the page on a new year, but the same old problem for those who enjoy and rely upon Georgetown's working waterfront. Since 2006, the inner harbor has operated mostly without dredging according to local officials. Because of this, research has shown the western portion of the harbor is only 1-2 feet deep.
GEORGETOWN, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

SC homeless population growing, new report shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Commission on History considering a 1919 race riot marker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Commission on History is working on a plaque on a downtown corner marking a 1919 race riot that killed three black Charleston residents and left dozens injured. In 1919 racial tensions were high across the county. During what is often called the “Red Summer”,...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School

Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands

The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

James Elford’s 19th-century maritime invention allowed sailors to communicate across distances, languages, and cultures

In 1823, James M. Elford published his Universal Signal Book, which illustrated how to display and interpret his patented maritime flag system, enabling sea captains to send 9,324 different messages to communicate with other ships. While the Internet was not invented in Charleston, one of its forerunners was. Its creator,...
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Deadline approaching for 2023 Valentine Ball reservations

Imagine dining in the home of someone you’ve likely never met and making memories you’ll never forget, all while raising money for the health of the entire community. Having trouble picturing it? Then you’ve never experienced the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Valentine Ball. The 34th annual...
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy