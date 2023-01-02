New beer, burgers and books are just some of the things coming to Columbia in 2023 and beyond

The retail scene in Columbia and across the Midlands was on the move in 2022, with numerous restaurants and stores opening .

It looks like that trend will continue in 2023 and beyond.

From breweries to bookstores to (numerous) coffee shops and more, a host of retail businesses have made plans to open in the Midlands in the near future.

What follows is a look at just some of those businesses that have been announced. It is not a comprehensive list, to be certain, and timelines are often a moving target when it comes to getting businesses up and running. But it is a sampling of what is being planned in the Columbia area.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has purchased land at 1309 Charleston Highway in West Columbia for a new restaurant. An opening date has not been announced. It would be the fifth Freddy’s in the Midlands.

Lexington is poised to get a new spot for wine and more, as wine bar and shop Molto Vino announced its plans to open at 102 W. Main St. in downtown. That site had previously been targeted for a beer garden and restaurant, but that project did not come to fruition. Molto Vino has not announced an opening date.

While it has already begun producing beer for stores and restaurants, Peak Drift Brewing Company at 3452 North Main St. in Columbia has much more on the way . When fully operational, the facility from brother-and-sister business duo Greg Middleton and Sara Middleton Styles will eventually include restaurant space with indoor and outdoor dining options, a members-only gym, an entertainment stage, a duckpin bowling alley, a merchandise shop and much more. They are aiming for a 2023 opening.

Northeast Columbia is set to get a new coffee option. The first of several planned Midlands Scooter’s Coffee locations is set to open in 2023. It will be at the Killian’s Crossing development off Killian Road.

The fast-growing sport of pickleball plans to hit Lexington in a big way. 24 Hour Pickleball plans to open an around-the-clock indoor pickleball facility at 4950 Augusta Highway. The company is aiming for a 2023 opening.

A sign touting the development of a 24 Hour Pickleball location has been erected at 4590 Augusta Hwy. in Lexington. Photo by Chris Trainor

Sweet GG’s Bakery , which was formerly on Fort Jackson Boulevard and specializes in cakes and a number of other treats, has a new shop coming at 631-B Harden St. in Five Points. The business said in a recent Facebook post that it was aiming for a January 2023 opening.

Urban Wok , a global fusion restaurant, has a new location under construction in the Vista. It’s in the 650 Lincoln development near Colonial Life Arena. An opening date hasn’t been announced.

Five Points is getting a new independent bookstore. All Good Books plans to open in 2023 at 734 Harden St. Renovation work is already underway at the 3,000-square-foot building.

The former longtime home of Yesterdays restaurant in Five Points will get a new tenant. Ruby Sunshine , a growing brunch chain, will open a spot at that location and is aiming for an opening in summer 2023. Yesterdays closed in 2020.

Two businesses — Sully’s Steamers bagel sandwich shop and an additional location of Ally & Eloise Bakeshop — were announced as part of a coming project called The Green at 2835 Devine St. A timeline for the opening of those retailers has not been announced.

A new Panera Bread was announced for busy Harbison Boulevard. Construction is well underway. It’s in front of the shopping center at 275 Harbison Blvd.

The Trenholm Plaza shopping center in Forest Acres has a new business on the way. Construction is ongoing for a Bath & Body Works shop there. Signage at the site indicates a 2023 opening.

A Bath & Body Works store is under construction in the Trenholm Plaza shopping center in Forest Acres. Photo by Chris Trainor

There’s a new Starbucks under construction in the Vista. It’s in the 650 Lincoln development near Colonial Life Arena. There are more than 30 Starbucks locations in the Midlands.

Speaking of coffee, small-but-growing chain Clutch Coffee Bar is planning a drive-thru location at 4716 Devine St. in Columbia. The grand opening is planned for Jan. 21, per a news release.

And speaking once more of coffee, Knowledge Perk coffee shop is planning to open at 1527 Gervais St., in a historic home that once was the location of Dunbar Funeral Home. Knowledge Perk already has locations Rock Hill and Fort Mill. Construction work is underway at the Gervais Street site.

Oh hey, did we mention coffee? 7 Brew Coffee , a drive-thru chain with locations in several states, has plans to come to the southeast corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard. A timeline for opening has not been announced.

A 7 Brew coffee shop is coming to the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, according to commercial real estate firm Trinity Partners. Photo from 7 Brew Coffee's website

Habit Burger Grill , a national burger chain that started in California, is building a new restaurant at 5304 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington . That site was formerly home to Uno Pizzeria and Grill. An opening date for Habit Burger has not been announced, but construction is well underway.

Kao Thai restaurant, which has long been in Columbia’s Vista, announced it would move to 1307 Main St. Developers said the move was planned for 2023.

Popular Mexican restaurant Tacos Nayarit announced it would open a second location . It will be at 1720 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo. A possible opening date for that second spot has not yet been released.

Hotel Trundle , the award-winning boutique hotel on Columbia’s Taylor Street, announced it would be developing a new block of rooms in the upper floor of 1544 Main St. Called The Flutter Wing , the expansion is expected to be open sometime in 2023.