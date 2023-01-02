Roaches in food containers: Here are the Midlands restaurants with the worst December inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Midlands in December, from roaches in food containers to dishes and pans with food on them stored as clean. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Lexington and Richland counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in December.

Kyoto Hibachi at 7201 Two Notch Road in Richland

Kyoto Hibachi had an inspection on Dec. 12 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed live roaches and evidence of roach activity in bulk food containers. Also observed was an employee not washing hands between points of contamination and certain foods not being held at proper temperatures.

Unapproved pesticides were seen in the facility.

A required followup inspection was held on Dec. 29 and the restaurant got an A grade.

China Dragon II at 130 Forum Dr. Suite 7 in Richland

China Dragon II had an inspection on Dec. 6 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed food debris and old stickers on bus pans stored as clean. Also observed was raw shrimp stored over food of a lesser cook temperature, along with raw chicken on a stick stored over ready to eat pork.

A screen door at the back of the kitchen was seen with holes and gaps, along with food in buckets stored directly on the floor throughout the business. Utensils in use were seen stored on unclean surfaces.

A required followup inspection was held on Dec. 15 and the restaurant got an A grade.

Arabesque at 2930 Devine St. in Richland

Arabesque had an inspection on Dec. 1 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed dishes stacked as clean with food debris on them, food not being held at proper temperatures and household pesticides stored for use in the facility. Also observed was raw shell eggs stored over produce and open buckets of seasoning and food product being stored on the floor.

A required followup inspection was held on Dec. 7 and the restaurant got an A grade.

Boeshreen at 2630 Decker Blvd. in Richland

Boeshreen had an inspection on Dec. 7 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed employees not washing hands between points of contamination, personal items being stored in food prep areas and the walk-in freezer with excessive ice buildup inside and a leak from its ceiling.

A required followup inspection was held on Dec. 21 and the restaurant received an A grade.

Cook Out at 600 Bush River Rd. in Richland

Cook Out had an inspection on Dec. 15 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed beef not being held at proper temperatures, along with gaps around the exterior back door of the building. The prep cooler was seen not maintaining adequate temperatures for holding foods.

A required followup inspection was held on Dec. 20 and the restaurant got an A grade.

Legacy Bar & Grill at 215 Oneil Ct. in Richland

Legacy Bar & Grill had an inspection on Dec. 29 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed pans with old labels, adhesive and residue stored as clean, fryer baskets with buildup of old grease and a cutting board being washed and stored as clean without a sanitizing step. Stacked, covered oxtails were seen inadequately cooling, along with fish thawing in standing water.

An employee was seen working around exposed food with long artificial nails without gloves.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Charley’s Grilled Subs at 100 Columbiana Cr. In Lexington

Charley’s Grilled Subs had an inspection on Dec. 5 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed dishes with food and label residue being stored as clean and dark buildup inside of the ice machine.

Certain foods were seen not being held at proper temperatures. The walk-in freezer was seen not maintaining food products at 41 degrees or lower.

A required followup inspection was held on Dec. 14 and the restaurant got an A grade.

Mercado Acapulco Market at 103 N 12th St. in Lexington

Mercado Acapulco had an inspection on Dec. 5 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed raw sausage stored over ready to eat food in an in-door cooler and raw beef stored over ready to eat food in an out-door cooler. Also, raw chicken was seen stored over raw pork in a display cooler.

Encrusted buildup was seen on meat slicers and knives. Boxes of food were seen stored directly on the floor and open spices and dry goods in uncovered containers were seen under the prep table in the kitchen.

A required followup inspection was held on Dec. 14 and the business got an A grade.

Nick’s Gyros and Seafood at 3260 Augusta Rd. in Lexington

Nick’s had an inspection on Dec. 6 and got a B grade.

An inspector observed wet food debris on numerous dishes stored as clean and certain foods not kept at proper temperatures. Also seen were boxed food items stored directly on the floor of the floor of the walk-in cooler.

A required followup inspection was held on Dec. 14 and the business got an A grade.