Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police

By Aaron Feis
 3 days ago

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities.

The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland Road around 2:50 a.m., sending revelers running, police said.

One man fleeing the gunfire was hit by a vehicle, officials said. Investigators believe that the driver, who stayed at the scene, may have also been trying to escape when the collision occurred, authorities said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition with a broken leg and rib.

No arrests or charges were immediately announced in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

