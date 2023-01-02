Southern Souls Rescue needs volunteers for pet food distribution drive

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Southern Souls Rescue is holding a pet food distribution drive to help pet paw-rents who may be struggling.

The organization is asking for volunteers to donate their time to prepare for the event.

The distribution is Thursday, January 5th at the Goodwill located at 3362 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta.

It will begin at 10:00 am and run until 2:00 pm.

Southern Souls says this distribution is for those in need and NOT fir shelters or rescue organizations.

Volunteers are need from Tuesday, January 3rd through Thursday January 5th.

Visit the Southern Souls Facebook page or website for more information on how to volunteer or call (706) 556-9009.

