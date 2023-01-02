ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KLAW 101

Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023

It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma

Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker continues push to legalize sports betting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year that sports betting, a multibillion-dollar industry, gets legalized in Oklahoma. Rep. Ken Luttrell, R - District 37, says constituents and tribal casinos in his district want it legalized in the hopes that Oklahomans will get to keep their money in the state.
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
keranews.org

Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds

Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
KTUL

Gov. Kevin Stitt: 'I support sports betting in Oklahoma'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The push for legal sports betting in Oklahoma is getting some momentum from Gov. Kevin Stitt. "Let me be clear: I support sports betting in Oklahoma," the Republican said in a tweet. "Provided that it’s fair, transparent, and the state can maximize revenue potential to invest in top priorities, like education."
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
News On 6

Law Enforcement Sees Uptick In Drug DUI Cases

This time of year, law enforcement is always working to crack down on drinking and driving. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had checkpoints set up across the state on New Year's weekend to ensure people are staying safe on the roads during the holidays. But they tell News 9 they're seeing an increase of people driving under the influence of more than just alcohol.
KTUL

Oklahoma Lt. Governor selected for Rodel Fellowship

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was selected to participate in the class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship. The Rodel Fellowship is a selective leadership development program for elected officials from around the country. Each year, 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats are selected from state local leadership levels around the country to participate in a series of seminars over a two year period.
