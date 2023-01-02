Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill requiring county sheriffs to be looped in on federal raids
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Rick West announced that he filed a bill requiring federal agencies to inform county sheriffs before any raid or warrantless arrests are carried out within their jurisdiction. According to a news release from West's office:. House Bill 1024 would require that prior to any...
KTUL
Oklahoma City duo arrested in Missouri for allegedly having 32 lbs of pot in their car
SARCOXIE, Mo. (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma City residents were arrested in Missouri after deputies said they found more than 30 pounds of marijuana in their car. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a car in Sarcoxie on December 31 for a registration violation. During the stop,...
Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023
It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
KTUL
Law enforcement recruitment efforts in Green Country amid shortage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "In terms of recruiting it’s still been a struggle," said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado. At the TCSO they'd like to add another 20 to 25 deputies, which is about what the Broken Arrow Police Department is looking to hire as well. "By 2024...
Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals
Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma
Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
KTUL
Lawyers attempting to halt OTA plans to vote on invalidated ACCESS Oklahoma contracts
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Lawyers fighting the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike expansions say they will be asking for a temporary restraining order against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as soon as courts open on Tuesday. They want to stop the OTA from approving contracts that Seminole County Associate District Court Judge...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker continues push to legalize sports betting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year that sports betting, a multibillion-dollar industry, gets legalized in Oklahoma. Rep. Ken Luttrell, R - District 37, says constituents and tribal casinos in his district want it legalized in the hopes that Oklahomans will get to keep their money in the state.
KTUL
Norman thrift store owner warns Oklahomans of TikTok trend to steal Kia and Hyundai cars
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH)-- — These days, social media gives people access to just about everything. But, it's not always a positive thing to have a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips. A woman in Norman believes her car was stolen as part of a TikTok challenge. It's a warning...
icytales.com
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
KTUL
Tennessee man arrested for impersonating an officer in Oklahoma County
Choctaw, Okla. (KOKH) — A 19-year-old man from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as an officer. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III says Jackson Jones pulled over two cars near Choctaw by flashing his headlights. Investigators say Jones was wearing a...
wufe967.com
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant stole a road roller from private ranch in Texas and drove off with the vehicle until it ran out of fuel. Per Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the suspect snuck through the brush on a private ranch in Kinney County – which sits along the Texas-Mexico border – and stole the road roller.
keranews.org
Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds
Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
KTUL
Two Oklahoma lawmakers proposing bills to give teachers, support staff raises
TULSA, Okla. — Two Oklahoma lawmakers are proposing major raises to keep teachers and support staff in the state. Rep. John Waldron (D) and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton (R) are both former educators who know how tough the job is. Though they're on different sides of the aisle, they have...
KTUL
Gov. Kevin Stitt: 'I support sports betting in Oklahoma'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The push for legal sports betting in Oklahoma is getting some momentum from Gov. Kevin Stitt. "Let me be clear: I support sports betting in Oklahoma," the Republican said in a tweet. "Provided that it’s fair, transparent, and the state can maximize revenue potential to invest in top priorities, like education."
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
News On 6
Law Enforcement Sees Uptick In Drug DUI Cases
This time of year, law enforcement is always working to crack down on drinking and driving. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had checkpoints set up across the state on New Year's weekend to ensure people are staying safe on the roads during the holidays. But they tell News 9 they're seeing an increase of people driving under the influence of more than just alcohol.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Governor selected for Rodel Fellowship
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was selected to participate in the class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship. The Rodel Fellowship is a selective leadership development program for elected officials from around the country. Each year, 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats are selected from state local leadership levels around the country to participate in a series of seminars over a two year period.
koamnewsnow.com
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper rear-ended while working crash; Oklahoma ‘Move Over Law’
OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL — Late last week the OHP release an image of a trooper’s cruiser that was hit from behind. The Trooper was working a two-vehicle crash. OHP state in the release, “This shows the seriousness of not moving over. The Trooper involved was treated and released at a local hospital.”
