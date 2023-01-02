Weather Now: Cloudy with Showers Developing Tuesday

Clouds will be on the increase through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Look for a chilly start to the day as many return back to work and school.

Any wet weather looks to hold off until the middle part of the day. Your commute home looks to be wet and windy.

Skies remain dry this evening and tonight. While mostly clear to start, clouds begin to roll in after midnight. It will be cool with lows in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll have multiple chances for wet weather through the middle and end of the week.

Mild air hangs around for a few more days before a return to much cooler (more seasonable) air by the end of the work week.

