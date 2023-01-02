Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
Third Live-Action Kingdom Film Locks in Title and Release Date
Following up on last year’s Kingdom II: Harukanara Daichi e (To Distant Lands), more information has arrived for the third entry in the series. The new film now has the official title of Kingdom: Unmei no Honoo (The Flame of Fate) and will adapt the Battle of Bayou and Escape from Zhao arcs when it premieres in Japanese cinemas on July 28, 2023.
Miley Cyrus Turns Up The Heat In A Lacy Bustier Top And Leather Skirt On Instagram
Miley Cyrus doesn’t post on her Instagram grid that often; but when she does, she sure makes it count! The 30-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer treated her fans to an epic nine-picture carousel of images from the same stunning photoshoot snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M on Instagram on December 6th, and to say they were blown away by her head-to-toe Gucci ensemble would be a huge understatement!
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'
The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert. For 10 days, these celebrities...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost
Forever remembered. After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell — a former member of hit-heavy hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia — was found dead in her home on New […]
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Tropical Beach Photos from Vacation: 'Last Sunset of the Year'
The actress rang in the new year by sharing a "vacation photo dump" on Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving an intimate look at her holiday vacation. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum celebrated the end of the year with a tropical getaway that included stylish bathing suits, a zip-lining experience with a scenic view, and romantic moments with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. On Monday, she shared various highlights through a "vacation photo dump" on Instagram. View this post on Instagram ...
hypebeast.com
The Technical Jordan Delta 3 Mid Has Arrived in "Dark Chocolate"
Jordan Brand is taking it back to the ’90s with its Jordan Delta 3 Mid “Dark Chocolate.” The technical and comfort-focused silhouette takes inspiration from the on-court gear of the ’90s. With the padded soles, the shoe also gives a nod to the Space Age aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Hong Kong Is Celebrating 'The First Slam Dunk' With Limited-Edition Octopus Cards
Hong Kong‘s Medialink Group is celebrating the premiere of THE FIRST SLAM DUNK by releasing a commemorative MTR Octopus card. Made for manga readers who still use the physical Octopus card for their daily commute or collectors of the SLAM DUNK franchise, two sets are available which see the choice of the movie poster graphic with an accompanying lanyard holder, or a collector’s set with all five main characters’ portraits, a numbered presentation box, commemorative coin, and whistle.
hypebeast.com
A Look Back at Air Jordan 2 Retro Grails Ahead of the “Chicago” Drop
The latest retro iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Retro “Chicago” is finally here. The iconic colorway carries a legacy all on its own in both high- and low-top formats. As expected, “Chicago” is a hot-ticket launch and a faithful rendition of the 1986 shoe that will serve as a satisfying footnote to Jordan Brand’s 2022 holiday lineup. The roundup below puts eyes on this year’s anticipated collaborations with J. Balvin and Union LA and noteworthy cross-over collabs with Off-White, A Ma Maniére and Just Don. It’s interesting to see how the “Chicago” color story has left its imprint on streetwear and the immortal dialogue that shrouds the original 1986 release and, as a closing year addition to Jordan Brand, the OG makeup returns clean and collectible as ever.
Prince Harry accuses dad King Charles of branding him a ‘spare’ the day he was born
Prince Harry has accused his dad King Charles III of immediately branding him a “spare” on the day he was born — and joking that his “work” was done with then-wife Princess Diana. According to leaked extracts of “Spare” in The Guardian, the then-Prince of Wales made the hurtful dig to the since-deceased Lady Diana on Sept. 15, 1984, the day Harry was born. “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done,” Charles said, according to Harry’s book. That alleged quip from when he was just hours old became an unshakable pain for the prince for...
hypebeast.com
Theophilus London Has Been Found
According to reports, Theophilus London, who was reported missing last week, has now been located. Near the end of 2022, friends and family of the artist filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department, noting that they haven’t seen or heard from London since July 2022. Adding that they have put extensive efforts into trying to track him down for the last few weeks.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
epicstream.com
Bocchi the Rock! Creator Reveals Hitori’s Wildly Different Original Design
As one of 2022’s biggest surprise hits, Bocchi the Rock! fans have dug up some interesting details related to the series. One of these is about Bocchi the Rock! creator Aki Hamaji who shared Hitori Gotou’s original design. Specifically, Hamaji shared the original look of Hitori Gotou (aka...
Counting On’s Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Wissmann Welcome 1st Child: ‘Completely in Love’
One and counting! Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah Wissmann have welcomed their first child. "After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!! Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • […]
hypebeast.com
Mac DeMarco to Release Instrumental LP ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ Later This Month
Mac DeMarco will be returning with a new album in just a few weeks. The forthcoming record, entitled Five Easy Hot Dogs, is a collection of instrumental recordings the singer made throughout his time spent traveling across the U.S. and Canada. Each of the 14 songs on Five Easy Hot...
hypebeast.com
Upcoming 'MF Ghost' Anime Receives New Trailer
After delivering a teaser revealing a new Eurobeat soundtrack, the official website for the upcoming MF Ghost anime has now delivered a new trailer for the adaptation of Shuuichi Shigeno‘s Initial D manga. Serving as the third promotional trailer for the anime, the release is accompanied by a new main visual and list of both the cast and staff involved in the project.
hypebeast.com
Packer Offers First Look at Snakeskin Clarks Wallabee Collaboration
Following its collaboration with Reebok on the classic Club C silhouette, New York-based retailer Packer has just delivered an initial look at its forthcoming union with Clarks. Packer Brand Director, Victor Kan, recently took to Instagram to debut the collaboration, which displays two distinct colorways of the Clarks Wallabee boot....
