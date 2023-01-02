Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Why Don't Parents Want Critical Race Theory?Elizabeth FequiereColumbus, OH
Football: Hicks says he’s ‘100 percent,’ reflects on Peach Bowl experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
wktn.com
Inmate Charged in Connection to Death of Man in Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion
The death of a man inside the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion Tuesday morning is being investigated. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility at just after 7:30 Tuesday morning, where they learned that 55 year old Greg Bunker, of Marion, had suffered a serious injury.
1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Video: Man mugged, then left on ground outside Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Police said the incident happened at a gas station near Sullivant Avenue and South Hague Avenue on Dec. 2 at approximately 5:25 p.m. The suspect saw […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search and rescue operation continues for missing 13-year-old
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The search for missing 13-year-old Darius Lester continues in Ross County. Darius, the sheriff’s office said, was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday near Kinnamon Lane, just outside of Chillicothe. The road is located near the Pleasant Valley Trailer Park. Here is what we know:
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Circleville Man Sentenced to Years in Prison for Fentanyl Possession
Circleville – One person has been found guilty and sentenced to prison after an operation that occurred in Circleville around March. In March of 2022 Circleville police department conducted an operation dubbed “Take Back Our Streets”. During that week they have conducted multiple Search Warrants of residences,...
Police comments on dismissal of charges in shooting death of Sinzae Reed
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police responded to charges being dropped against a man accused of killing 13-year-old Sinzae Reed near Wedgewood Apartments on October 12. Krieg Butler, 36, was arrested and charged with Sinzae's murder on Oct. 12, days after the 13-year-old's death. Franklin County Municipal...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports December 30-January 3
A deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of a government office on East Fifth Street in Marysville to take possession of drug paraphernalia that was found. A report was filed, #22-1047. 1:26pm Domestic. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Valleyview Drive to investigate a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behavioral health emergency leads to standoff with law enforcement
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported barricade situation, Tuesday morning. It all started around 9:30 a.m. in the 21000 block of Stonerock Road. According to dispatchers, an individual suffering from a behavioral health emergency was threatening to harm himself with a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into the Scioto River
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
Inside the investigation into deadly turnpike pileup: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a deadly pileup last month on the Ohio Turnpike also left more than 60 people injured.
Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle by a shopping plaza near Hilliard Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just before 5:20 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle south...
sciotopost.com
Murray City Morns Loss of Assistant Fire Chief Killed in Crash
HOCKING – Hocking county is morning a loss of an assistant fire chief who was killed in a head-on collision last night. According to muliple sources on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, a crash occurred in the area of Route 78 just north of Murray city around 10 pm. The crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles.
