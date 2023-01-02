ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search and rescue operation continues for missing 13-year-old

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The search for missing 13-year-old Darius Lester continues in Ross County. Darius, the sheriff’s office said, was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday near Kinnamon Lane, just outside of Chillicothe. The road is located near the Pleasant Valley Trailer Park. Here is what we know:
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports December 30-January 3

A deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of a government office on East Fifth Street in Marysville to take possession of drug paraphernalia that was found. A report was filed, #22-1047. 1:26pm Domestic. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Valleyview Drive to investigate a...
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Behavioral health emergency leads to standoff with law enforcement

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported barricade situation, Tuesday morning. It all started around 9:30 a.m. in the 21000 block of Stonerock Road. According to dispatchers, an individual suffering from a behavioral health emergency was threatening to harm himself with a...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver crashes into the Scioto River

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle by a shopping plaza near Hilliard Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just before 5:20 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle south...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Murray City Morns Loss of Assistant Fire Chief Killed in Crash

HOCKING – Hocking county is morning a loss of an assistant fire chief who was killed in a head-on collision last night. According to muliple sources on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, a crash occurred in the area of Route 78 just north of Murray city around 10 pm. The crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles.
MURRAY CITY, OH

