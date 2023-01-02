ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

2 dead, 2 in custody following Collinsville bar fight

By Brad Choat
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XloU_0k0oymko00

Two people were shot and killed outside a Collinsville bar early New Year's Day.

Police say 20-year-old Ricardo Correa of Collinsville and 24-year-old Rodolfo Torres-Granado of Granite City were reportedly involved in a group that had a dispute with one man inside Sloan's Pub House on West Main.

When the fight was taken outside - witnesses told police those two men grabbed guns from their cars and tried to smash the windows of a Dodge Charger containing their combatant and a woman.

Shots were fired from inside the Charger that struck and killed both Correa and Torres-Granado.

Collinsville Police say they have detained two persons in connection with the incident - and charges are pending.

They are still seeking to interview more witnesses.

