ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1H7z_0k0oyiDu00

Jan 2 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 2 story has been refiled to change wording in the second paragraph and remove repeated word in the final paragraph)

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in critical but stable condition in a Nevada hospital on Monday, a day after suffering a traumatic injury while plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said.

Renner was in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday after he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement said.

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner, 51, was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker," which also won the Oscar for best picture, and he received a supporting actor nomination for his work in "The Town" from 2010.

After his success in "The Hurt Locker," Renner starred in multiple Marvel projects as well as in two "Mission: Impossible" films, "Arrival," and "American Hustle," among others.

Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve. The National Weather Service had a winter storm warning over the weekend in the area.

Last month, Renner shared updates on social media when the area received large amounts of snow. "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," Renner tweeted in December, with the post showing a vehicle covered in snow.

Over the weekend, officials warned those who had travel plans through the Sierra Nevada of icy roads and winter weather driving conditions.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. It said Renner was the only involved party in the incident, which was being investigated. He was transported to a local area hospital in a care flight, officials said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat

UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
RENO, NV
Deadline

Jeremy Renner In “Critical But Stable” Condition In Reno After Snow-Plowing Accident

UPDATE: Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” Read more here. PREVIOUS UPDATE with police statement: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno has confirmed what Deadline told you Sunday night: Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his spokesperson told Deadline on Sunday. Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films. Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff’s...
RENO, NV
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy