Tennis-Czech teenager Noskova stuns Kasatkina in Adelaide

 2 days ago
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's Linda Noskova claimed the first top-10 victory of her career on Monday as the 18-year-old stunned world number eight Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3 in the first round of the Adelaide International 1 WTA 500 tournament.

World number 102 Noskova, who beat higher-ranked opponents Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova in qualifying to make the main draw of the Australian Open warm-up event, came close to sealing a straight-sets win over third seed Kasatkina.

After failing to close out the match on serve while up 6-5 in the second set and handing her Russian opponent a lifeline, Noskova raised her game in the decider and sealed the victory with a blistering crosscourt forehand.

"I'm so surprised (with the win) as I didn't play really great today and I'm looking forward to the next match because the atmosphere was great," Noskova said.

"It's a really great start for me here... I just want to play my best so I can prepare for the Australian Open."

Veronika Kudermetova then made short work of American Amanda Anisimova as the fourth seed prevailed 6-3 6-0 to set up a clash with former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina later beat fifth-seeded American Danielle Collins, coming from a set down to hand the 2022 Australian Open runner-up a 5-7 6-2 6-3 defeat.

FERNANDEZ OFF TO WINNING START

Third seed Leylah Fernandez beat Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-1 6-1 in her opener at the WTA 250 Auckland Classic, which returned to the tour after the previous two editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

In the next round, the 20-year-old former U.S. Open runner-up meets Julia Grabher who beat Tereza Martincova 5-7 6-1 6-2.

Venus Williams, who has received a wild card for the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open, began her preparation for the Grand Slam with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over fellow American Katie Volynets after a brief rain delay.

It was the 42-year-old's first victory since Wimbledon 2021 and she faces China's Zhu Lin next.

Former U.S. Open champions Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens as well as French Open runner-up Coco Gauff and ex-Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin are all in action on Tuesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Yardbarker

"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months

Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
The Associated Press

US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis

SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. It means the U.S. will...
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic

WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
tennisuptodate.com

Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round

Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
The Independent

Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos

Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
tennisuptodate.com

"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup

Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
atptour.com

Captain Radwanska Praises 'Role Model' Hurkacz

Much of the discussion around Team Poland at the United Cup has centred around the the captain-player pairing of former WTA No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. While Swiatek has delivered in Brisbane with a pair of singles wins, so too has teammate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered 2023 at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
tennisuptodate.com

"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format

Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
golfmagic.com

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!

Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Murray loses the season opener against Korda in Adelaide

Andy Murray, the former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion, got off to a disappointing start in the 2023 season. The Scot lost to Sebastian Korda in the first round of the 2023 Adelaide International 1. The match was a closely contested battle, with both players showing their mettle and fighting for every point. In the end, it was Korda who emerged victorious, winning 6-7(3), 3-6 in an hour and 58 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com

Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"

Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
atptour.com

Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
