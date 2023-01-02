Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Indiana police: Suspect in shooting outside manufacturing plant said victim was abusing his sister
INDIANA — New details surrounding the murder of a man outside a southern Indiana manufacturing plant have surfaced. Justin Hall, 34, was fatally shot outside Madison Precision Products last week. Newly released court documents show that Matthew Redd, one of the men charged with murder, admitted to firing shots...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after allegedly cutting copper from Norfolk Southern trucks
A man was arrested after allegedly cutting copper from Norfolk Southern tucks. It happened in Dec. 27, when St. Joseph County Police were called to a business on County Line Road on reports of a theft. The business owner said that items were missing from the truck he was working...
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 23000 block of Fillmore Road. When they arrived, they found...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thursday resulted in the discovery of two loaded weapons. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 90 mph on US-23, near Willis Road. Police said the driver, a 25-year-old from South Carolina, had a loaded rifle and loaded handgun with them.
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
Indiana man arrested in Florida after K9 finds contraband during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An Indiana man was arrested in Florida after a traffic stop this week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was monitoring traffic on Monday afternoon when they spotted a Ford F-150 going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone near the Bahia Honda Bridge. When deputies tried to pull the driver […]
Fox 59
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely
Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger …. Indiana police give Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger a warning for following too closely. FOX59 Morning News at 9: January 4, 2023. FOX59 Morning News at 9:...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, Indiana traffic stop bodycam released
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November murders of four Idaho college students, waived extradition Tuesday after his arrest in Pennsylvania. Shortly thereafter, police in Indiana released body camera video of a traffic stop as Kohberger and his father drove from Washington State to PA after the crimes.
Police: Drivers stranded in St. Paul, residents advised to limit travel
Police in St. Paul are asking residents to limit their driving until road conditions improve as heavy snow has caused some to become stranded Wednesday, with snow plows trying to catch up. Authorities said police, fire and EMS vehicles are finding other vehicles stuck and blocking roadways. MN 511 shows...
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
cbs4indy.com
Teenagers buying guns online
Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, …. Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Shooting victim claims mistake over identical cars …. A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in...
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
Clinton Township police suspect alcohol played a role in crash that killed pedestrian
One man is dead in Clinton Township after police said he was struck by a pickup truck while walking along Metropolitan Parkway late Thursday evening – and alcohol may be to blame.
advantagenews.com
Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
New Indiana policy sets statewide minimum for police pursuits
The law enforcement training board's uniform statewide policy went into effect at the start of the year, establishing minimum standards for law enforcement agencies statewide.
At least one dead in St. Charles County highway crash
At least one person died in a St. Charles County highway crash Friday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KMOV
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
willmarradio.com
Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
