Saint Joseph County, IN

WNDU

19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 23000 block of Fillmore Road. When they arrived, they found...
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thursday resulted in the discovery of two loaded weapons. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 90 mph on US-23, near Willis Road. Police said the driver, a 25-year-old from South Carolina, had a loaded rifle and loaded handgun with them.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI
cbs4indy.com

Teenagers buying guns online

Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, …. Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Shooting victim claims mistake over identical cars …. A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
VINCENNES, IN
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
CBS New York

Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
willmarradio.com

Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl

(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

