ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm start to first days of 2023; When cooler air returns to Central Florida

By Allison Gargaro
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 2, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see another beautiful day on Tuesdays with highs reaching into the 80s. A cold front will drop temperatures and bring an increased chance for rain on Wednesday into Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Foggy start to new year in Central Florida, with rain possible

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees. Main weather concerns: Another morning with dense fog. Visibility will be severely reduced through the first part of the morning for most of Central Florida. This afternoon will be mild and cloudy with highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower south of I-4. More dense fog is likely Monday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
melbourneflorida.org

Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida

The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
MELBOURNE, FL
orangeobserver.com

New Publix opens in Dr. Phillips area

A new Publix Super Market is now available in the Dr. Phillips area. The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened December 2022, is located at Town Center at O-Town West. In a statement, Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said the organization is "excited" to bring another location to Orlando customers. “We...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Apartment Therapy

These 3 Cities Have The Fastest Population Growth in the U.S. — And They All Have Something in Common

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from housing data and migration trends in the last two years, it’s that Americans are moving. Now that working from home is much more accessible, United States residents have experienced a freedom that they may not have had in the past, where they can live where they want to without it impacting their career.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
fox35orlando.com

Travel agent offers tips on how to keep track of luggage when flying

ORLANDO, Fla. - Southwest Airlines is still working to get luggage to customers who have been without their things since the end of December. One section on the bottom floor of Orlando International Airport (OIA) is still blocked off for Southwest Airlines where hundreds of suitcases can be found. Customers...
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy