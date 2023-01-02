Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm start to first days of 2023; When cooler air returns to Central Florida

Read full article on original website
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Some rain before next cold front drops temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 76 degrees. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking our latest cold front sweep across the Florida peninsula today. A few showers are possible through 3 p.m. Afternoon highs reach the widespread mid-70s. Skies will clear overnight with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 2, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see another beautiful day on Tuesdays with highs reaching into the 80s. A cold front will drop temperatures and bring an increased chance for rain on Wednesday into Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Foggy start to new year in Central Florida, with rain possible
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 76 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees. Main weather concerns: Another morning with dense fog. Visibility will be severely reduced through the first part of the morning for most of Central Florida. This afternoon will be mild and cloudy with highs in the 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower south of I-4. More dense fog is likely Monday morning.
melbourneflorida.org
Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida
The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
orangeobserver.com
New Publix opens in Dr. Phillips area
A new Publix Super Market is now available in the Dr. Phillips area. The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened December 2022, is located at Town Center at O-Town West. In a statement, Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said the organization is "excited" to bring another location to Orlando customers. “We...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
These 3 Cities Have The Fastest Population Growth in the U.S. — And They All Have Something in Common
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from housing data and migration trends in the last two years, it’s that Americans are moving. Now that working from home is much more accessible, United States residents have experienced a freedom that they may not have had in the past, where they can live where they want to without it impacting their career.
fox35orlando.com
Travel agent offers tips on how to keep track of luggage when flying
ORLANDO, Fla. - Southwest Airlines is still working to get luggage to customers who have been without their things since the end of December. One section on the bottom floor of Orlando International Airport (OIA) is still blocked off for Southwest Airlines where hundreds of suitcases can be found. Customers...
Riders rescued after 400-foot tall wheel loses power at Florida amusement park
Guests were evacuated from The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando after it lost power Saturday evening.
Anti-Semitic slogan projected on busy street in downtown Orlando on New Year's Eve
The phrase has been publicly displayed in Orlando before.
Davenport neighborhood still underwater three months after Hurricane Ian
Davenport residents ask Polk County Commissioners to pump the water out after months of flooding following Hurricane Ian.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Orlando police searching for woman, 40, missing since Christmas Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a 40-year-old woman last seen on Christmas Day. Officers said Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen near Cadence Crossing Apartments, located on Curry Ford Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park: Drone video shows riders being rescued after attraction loses power
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue released drone video on Tuesday showing the dramatic rescue of dozens of people after The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power on New Year's Eve, trapping riders inside the pod vehicles. In the footage, first responders are seen climbing up the...
