Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Deputies find missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
Man found shot to death on side of Anderson Co. road
A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning on the side of an Anderson County road.
Coroner responding to shooting scene in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the coroner, they arrived to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Plantation Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood.
2 people rescued from flood waters in Greenville
Official said two people were rescued from flood waters Wednesday morning in Greenville.
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Pelzer area
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Tashina Gilliam, a missing 40-year-old from Simpsonville. Deputies said Gilliam was last seen in the Pelzer area around November 14, 2022. Deputies described Gilliam as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds....
Deputies battling rising crime in Anderson Co.
There was a total of 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors and at least 3,000 victims. Police are investigating a homicide on Highway 29 near Plantation Rd. A gray or silver SUV was seen in the area. Two save in water rescue in Greenville.
Coroner identifies victim from shooting in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 29 near Plantation Road following a shooting. Officers said they responded at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Once on scene, officers found a man lying near the side of the road...
1 injured during shooting in Anderson Co.
One person was injured during a shooting Tuesday morning in Anderson County.
Flooding in T.L. Hanna High School's parking lot
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Fire crews saved two people trapped in flooded waters in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash.
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Naizeer Wessling, a 16-year-old who reportedly ran away in December. Deputies said Wessling was last seen at his house on Old Boiling Springs Road at around 6:00 a.m. on December 16, 2022. He...
WATCH: Person Kayaks through Falls Park during flooding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Emergency Management said as of 10:42 a.m. there was some flooding along the Reedy River and Bushy Creek that will linger into the afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, a person was seen kayaking down the Reedy River through Falls Park. Greenville County Emergency Management...
Anderson Co. sees flooding, forcing crews to shut down roads
Anderson County emergency crews had to shut down Shackleburg Rd., Scott's Bridge Road, Booker Street, and Susan Street.
Oconee Co. deputies investigating disturbance call
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they received a report in reference to a disturbance on Tuesday.
‘They need to be honest instead of optimistic’: Buncombe Co. residents prepare for council meeting following water restoration
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday at noon, the boil advisory in West Buncombe County was lifted. And the City of Asheville Water Department says service areas are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking. Also, water distribution operations in Buncombe County were suspended. But there’s still a lot of questions from the mountains.
Man dies in Greenville Co. shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff's said deputies responded to a shooting on Monday night.
Driver dead after car hits tree, overturns in South Carolina
One person died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Dangers of Edibles
A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with the president of the Greenville Jewish Federation to discuss what's happening.
No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
