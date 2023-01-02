ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to shooting scene in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the coroner, they arrived to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Plantation Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Pelzer area

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Tashina Gilliam, a missing 40-year-old from Simpsonville. Deputies said Gilliam was last seen in the Pelzer area around November 14, 2022. Deputies described Gilliam as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds....
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies battling rising crime in Anderson Co.

There was a total of 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors and at least 3,000 victims. Police are investigating a homicide on Highway 29 near Plantation Rd. A gray or silver SUV was seen in the area. Two save in water rescue in Greenville. Updated: 8...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 29 near Plantation Road following a shooting. Officers said they responded at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Once on scene, officers found a man lying near the side of the road...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Flooding in T.L. Hanna High School's parking lot

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Fire crews saved two people trapped in flooded waters in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Naizeer Wessling, a 16-year-old who reportedly ran away in December. Deputies said Wessling was last seen at his house on Old Boiling Springs Road at around 6:00 a.m. on December 16, 2022. He...
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Person Kayaks through Falls Park during flooding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Emergency Management said as of 10:42 a.m. there was some flooding along the Reedy River and Bushy Creek that will linger into the afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, a person was seen kayaking down the Reedy River through Falls Park. Greenville County Emergency Management...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

‘They need to be honest instead of optimistic’: Buncombe Co. residents prepare for council meeting following water restoration

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday at noon, the boil advisory in West Buncombe County was lifted. And the City of Asheville Water Department says service areas are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking. Also, water distribution operations in Buncombe County were suspended. But there’s still a lot of questions from the mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Dangers of Edibles

A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with the president of the Greenville Jewish Federation to discuss what's happening.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy