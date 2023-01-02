Read full article on original website
Madison plows prepared for expected snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison crews are prepared to head out once snow arrives Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours to treat the city’s roadways. The City of Madison Streets Division said snow could be expected during the evening commute. Thirty-two trucks will be sent out to the city’s main arteries to apply salt and plow, according to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
Our mild stretch continues
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to drier conditions this Wednesday morning, but with temperatures hovering near freezing (especially up north) there are still a few slippery spots on the roads. Temperatures will remain pretty steady today in the mid-30s for most of the region. Skies remain overcast and a few light snow showers will be possible, especially later in the day.
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
Road conditions improving today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Roads have significantly improved since this morning, as temperatures are now above freezing. We’ll see a decent amount of dry time through this afternoon and evening with only a few showers here and there. As the low-pressure center shifter further and further east, closer to southern Wisconsin, we’ll see cooler air begin to move in.
First Alert: First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies remain mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of some scattered light snow showers in Wisconsin tonight. Lows will be in the teens with light northerly winds. TUESDAY: We have issued a First Alert weather day for...
First Winter Storm Of 2023 Expected Tuesday
NW WI — A winter storm system is moving into our area to bring another round of snow and the first of the new year. Northwest Wisconsin will likely not see snow until Tuesday morning. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix. Stay tuned...
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
UPDATE: Winter Storm Warning Begins Early Tuesday
CHANHASSEN (WJON News) -- A winter storm is still on track to impact the area Monday evening through Tuesday. Heavy snow, freezing rain, and rain are all possible at times - depending on how far north or south the storm tracks. Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Maker Tuesday-Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-part winter storm arrives Tuesday through Thursday. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday across North-Central Wisconsin. This will bring two rounds of winter precipitation. Round 1 brings winter precipitation Tuesday morning and afternoon as a front system approaches the region. Expect bands of mixed precipitation featuring snow, freezing rain, and rain from north to south Tuesday. Round 2 Wednesday will feature all snow.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Storm System to Bring Rain, Storms and a Big Temperature Swing to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system will bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms to Central Illinois Monday night. Record high temperatures are expected Tuesday afternoon before a cold front sends temperatures closer to seasonal norms Tuesday evening. Key Takeaways. Fog and drizzle likely through 9 pm.
