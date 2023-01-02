ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks open the new year with a loss to the Washington Wizards

By Matthew Dugandzic
No Giannis, Jrue, and Khris presented the Bucks with many problems.

The Milwaukee Bucks opened the new year on a sour note, losing to the Washington Wizards, 118-95. It was a difficult game for the shorthanded Bucks, who played without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo , guard Jrue Holiday , and wingman Khris Middleton , who were all nursing injuries. Here are three takeaways from the loss that dropped Milwaukee to 23-13 on the season.

Bucks' interior defense was pounded by Washington's big men

With Antetokounmpo on the sidelines, the Wizards knew they had a major advantage in the paint and made full use of it. Unfortunately, the Bucks did not do themselves any favors, as Brook Lopez and Serge Ibaka got into foul trouble early. This led to Washington's big men, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis, scoring half of the team's 34-point output as they led 34-17 after the first quarter.

"It's, I think, a little bit unusual, not the norm, collectively we usually protect the rim and protect the paint well individually, Brook's as good as they come," said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer . " Credit to Gafford for having a good start to the game. Their guards did a good job finding him, and he finished."

Bobby Portis notches another double-double

With Anteokounmpo, Holiday, and Middleton out, the Bucks needed someone to step up in their absence. Bobby Portis Jr . was that man on Friday night as he put together yet another double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The double-double was Portis' 21st of the season, tying him with Anteokounmpo for third-best in the Association.

Portis shared that he diligently worked on his game in the offseason to become a more consistent contributor for the Bucks.

“Just being confident and trusting my game, getting in good shape in the summertime,” Portis said.

Injuries doom the Bucks

Antetokounmpo participated in the shootaround but was later made unavailable due to soreness in his left knee. Meanwhile, Holiday missed his third game in a row because of a non-COVID illness. Finally, Middleton has yet to return to the floor and has missed eight straight games due to soreness in his right knee. Middleton has been seen sparingly this season, missing 29 of the team's 36 games.

The Bucks haven't had too much luck this season regarding the health of their players, but they are still holding up high due to their deep and talented roster. Once the postseason arrives, they will need their big guns ready.

