FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
ProFormance Fitness helps all levels of fitness achieve their New Year's Resolution Goals
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The right exercises could keep you motivated in the New Year. WDRB's Keith Kaiser tries some different workout routines at ProFormance Fitness. Sometimes you lose focus when you take on a New Year's Fitness Goal. But if you enjoy the movements, you are more likely to...
Wave 3
Louisville clinics offer ketamine to treat depression
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In recent years, a new industry has emerged: Ketamine clinics. While some people have seen benefits, some doctors are worried it’s too unregulated. Ketamine has been approved by the FDA as an anesthetic for decades, but it is also used illegally for it’s psychedelic effects.
WLKY.com
Prepping With Peppers opens first meal prep storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville meal prep service is opening its first storefront in Jeffersontown. Prepping With Peppers is on Blankenbaker Parkway, offering convenient and nutritious meals. Amber Peppers Jones started the business seven years ago after friends and family started asking her to prep for them. Now, her...
wdrb.com
App new to Louisville area connects restaurants with short-term workers
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The kitchen at Toogie's Table in Bardstown was fully staffed on Wednesday, all thanks to an app. Mike Wajda, food director at Common Bond Hospitality, worked with Gigpro to help match prospective workers with Toogie's Table. "If somebody calls out, within a matter of an hour...
Wave 3
Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center offers programs, support for the New Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Entering the new year without a loved one can be a difficult challenge for those grieving. Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center is offering programming and counseling services to remind members of the community they font have to face their grief alone. The center’s 2023 programming begins...
wdrb.com
TEN20 Craft Brewery supports 'Dry January' with some mocktails during the month
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- 'Dry January' has lots of people looking for non-alcoholic options. WDRB's Keith Kaiser visits a local brewery jumping on the Dry January train. TEN20 Craft Brewery may be the best place to visit for those celebrating 'Dry January'. A collaboration with other beverage companies has helped...
WLKY.com
Meet Louisville's first-born babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE:We have a late entry! Norton Healthcare reported that they had a baby, Silas McCoy, born at 2:13 a.m., just a little bit earlier than baby Riley and baby Azrael. Little Silas can be seen snug and happy here. WLKY wishes all the newborn babies and...
wdrb.com
Louisville game shop closing its doors after 18 years, citing 'worker burnout'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville game shop that has been in business for 18 years is closing its doors. The Louisville Game Shop posted on its website that the store is shutting down after 18 years. The owners said the decision was made because of "worker-owner burnout, an increasingly...
Mall St. Matthews Indoor Playground
There is an indoor playground inside Mall St. Matthews. We checked it out and it has all the fun for your little one. Perfect for days that are too hot, too cold, or too wet to be outside, the indoor playground located inside Mall St. Matthews is a great place to take your littles.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overall, not a great setup for anything significant on the wintry side of things. We will lack true Arctic Air for the next few weeks at the very least. Can we still get wintry weather regardless? Yes, we can. Those events are much more on the...
wdrb.com
Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick to close southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana women's clothing boutique is closing its doors. Da•da Apparel Company and Lovesick announced on Facebook that its New Albany storefront on Spring Street will close in March, citing evolving consumer buying patterns, skyrocketing prices and the owner's need for a break. The...
wdrb.com
New plans detail for 5-story affordable housing complex in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer unveiled new renderings for an project that's expected to bring affordable housing to downtown Louisville. LDG Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of LDG Development, plans to build a five-story building, including a ground level of parking, on Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets. The complex called "Grey on Ali" will include mixed-income affordable housing, but the firm is still determining a financial model to support the mix.
wdrb.com
New Year, New School | Old Mill Elementary students get first look at their new building
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than a year of planning and construction, students at Old Mill Elementary walked into their brand new building Wednesday morning. School and county leaders say with so much growth in the county they outgrew former Old Mill Elementary that was bursting at the seams. Crews broke ground at the new location in 2021, and now school leaders are welcoming students to the new facility.
wdrb.com
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Louisville City FC secured public subsidies in 2018 under a deal that required more than building a new soccer stadium in Butchertown. In getting approval to use state and local funds to help cover development costs, the stadium's backers proposed an entirely new district on more than 30 blighted acres near Waterfront Park: two hotels with 308 rooms between them, 340,000 square feet of office space and roughly 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
wdrb.com
BACK IN THE STATES | Scottsburg radio station owner moved to Texas after stroke in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner has been moved to Texas after suffering a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice's daughter said he is now at McAllen Hospital just north of the Mexico border. Amy Nichols told WDRB on Wednesday that her next step is to get him to a Louisville hospital.
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana non-profit reeling after a broken pipe ruins their center
Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
Wave 3
Fairdale residents react to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Much of WAVE Country got a little more rain than their neighborhoods could handle, including some parts of Fairdale. “You could genuinely barely see the road,” Gabrielle Taylor, who lives in Fairdale, said. “Like I had to squint my eyes to tell apart the road from all the water and the mud and stuff.”
Fine-dining restaurant to open in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand-new restaurant will be opening its doors in St. Matthews next month. The Capital Grille, a fine dining restaurant known for dry-aged steaks, will open inside one of Louisville's most popular shopping malls. Located in the Oxmoor Center, the new restaurant will reportedly feature a...
