MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than a year of planning and construction, students at Old Mill Elementary walked into their brand new building Wednesday morning. School and county leaders say with so much growth in the county they outgrew former Old Mill Elementary that was bursting at the seams. Crews broke ground at the new location in 2021, and now school leaders are welcoming students to the new facility.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO