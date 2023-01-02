A restaurant owner is grateful for his family, staff, God, and community after a recent fall. Sunil Tch, owner of Eat Street in Barnwell and manager of the Winton Inn, suffered a serious fall on Dec. 12 at his home, landing on his face. He was airlifted to an Augusta, Ga. hospital where he spent the next 10 days. On Dec. 21, just in time for Christmas, Sunil was released to go home.

