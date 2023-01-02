ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

thepeoplesentinel.com

Restaurant owner healing after fall

A restaurant owner is grateful for his family, staff, God, and community after a recent fall. Sunil Tch, owner of Eat Street in Barnwell and manager of the Winton Inn, suffered a serious fall on Dec. 12 at his home, landing on his face. He was airlifted to an Augusta, Ga. hospital where he spent the next 10 days. On Dec. 21, just in time for Christmas, Sunil was released to go home.
BARNWELL, SC
WRDW-TV

Enter your photo in Brick Pond’s first competition

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you like photography, and visiting Brick Pond Park, the Arts and Heritage Center wants to showcase your work. We got to see how local photographers can get involved. The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta wants you to enter “Hit the Bricks,” Brick...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Bus driver shortage puts special needs parents in quandary

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District is offering incentives to entice new hires. We talked to a parent who describes struggling with inconsistent bus schedules because the district doesn’t have enough drivers. For Alysia Ritch’s daughter with Autism, riding the bus home from school has...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – People near Fort Gordon, soon, will no longer have to drive too far to the grocery store. A new Kroger will break ground on January 9, creating over 250 jobs. The $32,000,000 dollar investment will not only provide employment, it will be more convenient for...
FORT GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

Aftermath of frozen pipes continues to impact residents, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been more than a week since the Christmas freeze, and still many people are dealing with the aftermath of frozen or broken pipes. One plumbing company says they’ve had to prioritize clients that are without running water. As many have learned, damage from burst pipes extends beyond plumbing.
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack

Elderly man's ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

More women learning gun safety, buying guns

It is officially a new year and this year a lot of people in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are taking up one resolution: learning how to handle a gun properly.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say

SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Land of Scrubs opens in Barnwell

Steven Fredette opened Land of Scrubs & Kids Wear in November 2022 to cater to the needs of essential workers in Barnwell County. The idea for the Main Street store came to Fredette after marrying a nurse and becoming privy to the needs of scrub-wearing professionals.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

How Columbia County alcohol licensing could change

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are tense moments in Columbia County as people question how leaders are enforcing the alcohol ordinance. We’re now learning changes to the ordinance are in the works. The county’s alcohol ordinance came under scrutiny after leaders revoked Stay Social’s license, ultimately leading to the business closing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County neighbors in uproar over development plans

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Columbia County, some people are speaking out about the county approving a revision project on Park Lane. Some worry the revision will bring more traffic to the already busy area on Furys Ferry Road. “You’re adding more and more businesses into this area. The traffic...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

