‘Glass Onion’ fans rejoice as Hugh Grant confirms what we were all waiting to hear

There’s so much to love about Glass Onion, the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s smash-hit murder mystery Knives Out that finally hit Netflix over the Christmas season. You might expect viewers to be most enamored with the twisty-turny narrative, or the A-list ensemble cast, but actually it’s a toss-up between Daniel Craig living his best life as Benoit Blanc and a certain hilarious cameo that we were not expecting.
Latest Marvel News: Phase 5 is already making a fatal mistake as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star admits ‘relief’ over MCU exit

We’re now right on the cusp of Phase Five, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiering in February, but unfortunately it seems Marvel‘s next era is already making some potentially hype-killing mistakes. Elsewhere, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds might be hiding a major Deadpool 3 spoiler in plain sight as a Guardians of the Galaxy veteran comes clean on why they’re eager to put the franchise behind them after a decade in the MCU.
‘Star Wars’ fans offer a shockingly simple explanation for a recent Disney Plus plot hole

Star Wars fans weren’t thrown off-track by what seemed to be a time-jumping costume error. Eagle-eyed Redditor VillainM was baffled by what seemed to be a costume inconsistency in the animated series Tales of the Jedi and took to the r/StarWars subreddit to pose the question, “In TOTJ, how does Plo Koon already have clone armor gauntlets at Master Katri’s funeral when the clone wars [sic] haven’t even started yet?”
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed

A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
‘Avatar 2’ Reportedly Close To Breaking Even Already As Film Continues To Dominate Box Office

Before the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron made a lot of headlines after declaring his new film would need to be one of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of all time just to break even. Many took that quote and extrapolated that Cameron wanted ‘The Way of Water’ to hit $2 billion to become profitable during its theatrical run. Well, it would appear that the filmmaker was overestimating the numbers, and in fact, the “Avatar” sequel will likely become profitable in just a matter of several more days.
M3GAN’s critical acclaim has the killer doll putting the MCU’s roster of heroes on notice

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be the single most commercially successful franchise in the history of cinema, and arguably one of the most consistent given that the series is 30 movies deep and has only seen one installment fall below the Fresh threshold on Rotten Tomatoes, but the spandex-clad superheroes ain’t got nothing on killer doll M3GAN.

