Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 5, 2023
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 4, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Wednesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Ah’Nae Robinson, Harrisburg – Robinson scored her 1,000th career point Wednesday night in a loss to Central Dauphin. Robinson was the game’s...
Steel-High boys hoops downs Middletown in Capital Division game
The Steel-High boys basketball team outlasted Middletown, 43-35, in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Thursday night. 28 — Steel-High defeats Middletown 43-35 in boys high school basketball. Matt Chaplain of Steel-High led all scorers with 21 points.
Kenedy Cooper, Leah McGarvey lead Central Dauphin to Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Harrisburg
Central Dauphin (7-2) cruised to a decisive 58-32 victory against Harrisburg (3-6) Wednesday. Kenedy Cooper and Leah McGarvey combined for 25 points to power the Rams. Cooper led the way with 13 points, while McGarvey netted 12 points in the win. Harrisburg’s Ah’nae Robinson led all players with 21 points....
Gettysburg girls basketball falls to Southwestern in non-conference game
The Gettysburg girls basketball team fell to Southwestern, 34-15, in a non-conference game Wednesday night. Ashlyn Trone led all scorers for Southwestern with 13 points. Aubrey McCloskey was Gettysburg’s top scorer with 5 points.
Harrisburg knocks off Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital Division wrestling match that sours over forfeits
Harrisburg wrestling coach Domineak Commodore stood by the fact that Jazyiah Ferron and Rosemary Zabala, his two girls who started and received forfeits at Trinity Wednesday night, have been working in the practice room all season long. He said he didn’t use them as gimmicks or pull them out of Harrisburg High’s hallways in order to use the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg’s rules against Trinity, which prohibit boys in the region’s Catholic schools from wrestling girls.
Carlisle at Northern wrestling: Here’s how to watch PennLive’s live stream
The most important run of the high school wrestling regular season is just around the corner, and on Thursday evening, PennLive will be airing a big Mid-Penn matchup between two mainstays. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Carlisle Thundering Herd wrestling squad will...
Central Dauphin boys down Harrisburg 72-58 behind Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point night
In Mid-Penn Commonwealth action, Central Dauphin downed Harrisburg to earn a 72-58 victory Tuesday. Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point performance sparked the Rams offensively. Teammate Keon Dockens netted 19 points, while Lleyton Fried tallied 10 points in the divisional win. Loyal Riley netted 20 points to lead the Cougars.
Matt Chaplain’s 21 points lead Steel-High past Middletown, 43-35
Matt Chaplain scored 21 points Tuesday to lead Steel-High past Middletown, 43-35. Mason Blazer led Middletown with 20 points and Tyson Leach had 11.
Jaylon Bean pours in 33 points to lead Waynesboro boys basketball past Gettysburg in Colonial Division action
Jaylon Bean poured in a game-high 33 points to pace the Waynesboro boys basketball team past Gettysburg, 69-44, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday night. Tanyon Shaull added 14 points and Michael Young another 10 for the Indians, who moved to 10-1 on the season and 4-0 in divisional play.
Carlisle wrestlers hungry for more after getting a taste of District 3 team success
Carlisle still hasn’t lost a league wrestling match since moving to the Mid-Penn Keystone Division before the 2020-’21 season. All told, the Thundering Herd ride a 14-match Keystone winning streak that they will put to the test Thursday night against Northern in their first league dual of the 2022-’23 season.
Huge first half propels Red Land girls hoops past York County Tech 58-15
Red Land built an insurmountable first-half lead as the Patriots coasted to an emphatic 58-15 victory against York County Tech Wednesday. The Patriots led 37-3 by the intermission. Karli DaCosta’s 11-point outing powered the Pats offensively. Maurai Toro and Carlee Collier chipped in 10 points apiece in the non-conference tilt....
Twin Ponds Figure Skating Club hosts free learn-to-skate night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Alece Zinsmeister from Mechanicsburg has been on the ice since she was five years old. The now eight-year-old showcased her skills at tonight’s Free Learn to Skate at Twin Ponds Arena in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. “Once you get used to it, you can...
Juniata wrestling defeats Line Mountain in tight dual meet
The Juniata High School wrestling team defeated Line Mountain, 36-30, in a Wednesday night dual meet. 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Javier Lopez (JUHS) (Fall 1:41) 160: Wesley Woodward (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Harrison Mummah (JUHS) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Dec 7-2) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (JUHS) (For.) 215: Kelton Bonnell (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jackson Kauwell (LMH) over Jason Goss (JUHS) (Fall 0:43) 107: Anthony Maradiaga (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Joey Bomberger (JUHS) (Dec 5-2) 121: Amelia Smith (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 127: Ryder Smith (JUHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:35) 133: Casey Smith (JUHS) over Nolan Baumert (LMH) (Dec 8-3) 139: Ethan Lenker (LMH) over (JUHS) (For.) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Taylor Smith (JUHS) (Dec 5-4).
Tyshawn Russell’s career-high 26 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
HARRISBURG - Tyshawn Russell might be headed to the SEC to play football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but if Monday’s contest was any indication, the Bishop McDevitt star is a pretty good hooper, too. After a long weekend of hoops at The Josh Palmer Holiday Tournament in Elmira,...
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. Both directions were briefly closed Wednesday afternoon between Oakview and Harvest roads in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said one person was freed from a vehicle with unspecified injuries.
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
Haley Noblit and Rylee Henson lead Greencastle girls hoops to emphatic victory over Big Spring
Greencastle set the tone early and never looked back as the Blue Devils cruised to a 58-19 Mid-Penn Colonial victory against Big Spring Tuesday. The Blue Devils led 35-10 by the intermission. Haley Noblit led the Blue Devils with 16 points and 5 steals. Teammate Rylee Henson accounted for 14...
The Route 75 railroad bridge in Juniata County will be closed for six months, PennDOT says
The bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, will close on Thursday, Jan. 5, and remain closed until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The Route 75 bridge was supposed to close today, however, “wet, rainy weather” delayed the closure until Thursday.
Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant
Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
