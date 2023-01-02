Harrisburg wrestling coach Domineak Commodore stood by the fact that Jazyiah Ferron and Rosemary Zabala, his two girls who started and received forfeits at Trinity Wednesday night, have been working in the practice room all season long. He said he didn’t use them as gimmicks or pull them out of Harrisburg High’s hallways in order to use the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg’s rules against Trinity, which prohibit boys in the region’s Catholic schools from wrestling girls.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO