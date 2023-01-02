ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

PennLive.com

Harrisburg knocks off Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital Division wrestling match that sours over forfeits

Harrisburg wrestling coach Domineak Commodore stood by the fact that Jazyiah Ferron and Rosemary Zabala, his two girls who started and received forfeits at Trinity Wednesday night, have been working in the practice room all season long. He said he didn’t use them as gimmicks or pull them out of Harrisburg High’s hallways in order to use the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg’s rules against Trinity, which prohibit boys in the region’s Catholic schools from wrestling girls.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Juniata wrestling defeats Line Mountain in tight dual meet

The Juniata High School wrestling team defeated Line Mountain, 36-30, in a Wednesday night dual meet. 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Javier Lopez (JUHS) (Fall 1:41) 160: Wesley Woodward (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Harrison Mummah (JUHS) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Dec 7-2) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (JUHS) (For.) 215: Kelton Bonnell (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jackson Kauwell (LMH) over Jason Goss (JUHS) (Fall 0:43) 107: Anthony Maradiaga (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Joey Bomberger (JUHS) (Dec 5-2) 121: Amelia Smith (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 127: Ryder Smith (JUHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:35) 133: Casey Smith (JUHS) over Nolan Baumert (LMH) (Dec 8-3) 139: Ethan Lenker (LMH) over (JUHS) (For.) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Taylor Smith (JUHS) (Dec 5-4).
HERNDON, PA
WGAL

Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. Both directions were briefly closed Wednesday afternoon between Oakview and Harvest roads in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said one person was freed from a vehicle with unspecified injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant

Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
