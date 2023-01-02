South St. Pete community celebrates last day of Kwanzaa

Sunday marked the last day of Kwanzaa, and more than 100 people were at the Enoch Davis Center in South St. Petersburg to celebrate.

Every day during Kwanzaa’s week-long celebration, a different principle or theme is recognized, and Sunday’s principle was faith.

From the music to the lighting of the candles to the passionate speeches, the event was a chance for community members to not only embrace the holiday but embrace one another.

“For a long time, Kwanzaa has been building momentum in the African American community, culturally, spiritually, so it's really important for people to connect with like-minded people to really start the new year off strong,” said Sharlenn Emmanuel-Swain.

Sunday was the culmination of a week of events recognizing the African American culture.

“We went to the mosque, to the church, to the barber shop, the community center, and now we are back to where we started to do the final celebration,” said Carla Bristol.

Bristol said the holiday and what it stands for is very personal for the residents of South St. Pete.

“A lot of the people that reside in this community are the same folks that have the stories to tell about loss of generational wealth, houselessness, insecurity in nutrition and food access,” said Bristol.

“Recognizing those who have walked before us and also to empower people who are still here fighting the good fight,” said Emmanuel-Swain.

It was important to have children involved in the festivities, bridging the gap between generations.

“A lot of these instances, we see older people in these programs, and we need to see younger faces and younger people to pass down these traditions so they will continue after those of us who are here are gone,” said Darius Lightsey.

The seven principles of Kwanzaa, starting with unity and ending with faith, are something that the people in attendance will continue to spread throughout the year.

“We celebrate at the end of the year, but these are all principles that we should be striving to live by on a day-to-day basis,” said Christopher Warren. “And we appreciate the opportunity to come together and celebrate something that’s extremely inclusive, a non-religious celebration. It’s a cultural celebration that’s meant for everyone.”