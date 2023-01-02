Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: 42 Bio
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here with UF Innovate, and today I am back here at 42 Bio. And last time we learned about their placenta technology, and today I am here with Hallie, lab manager, who’s going to tell us more about what they do. Hallie, thanks so much for joining us today.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/5
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting off the new year in the best way with giveaways and a debate on when to take down the Christmas tree. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
WCJB
U-Haul Growth Index showed increase in arrivals in Ocala over the past year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is one of the top growing cities in the country, based on what’s called the U-Haul Growth Index. The index is based on U-Haul moves into the city. Data from the company shows Ocala experienced a 6% increase in arrivals over the year and only a 1% increase in departures.
WCJB
Gas prices in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices in Florida have jumped 23 cents over the past week, and they are now 4 cents higher than the national average. According to the AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is now 3 dollars and 30 cents, with the national average at $3.26.
WCJB
University of Florida officials have no ‘standing’ to review Ladapo’s COVID vaccine guidance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position...
WCJB
A baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A healthy newborn is being cared for after the child was surrendered anonymously at a safe drop-off box in Ocala. This is the first child in Florida to be surrendered anonymously through the Safe Haven Baby Box program. These boxes are set up across the country.
Ocala dog handler hits big with Harrier
Noah Milam is going big during his final year as a junior dog handler. He recently garnered one of the nation’s most coveted championship ribbons for his age group. The 18-year-old competitor won Best Junior Handler at the American Kennel Club National Junior Showmanship in Orlando last month. Because he began the season as a 17-year-old “junior,” he is allowed to continue in the category through the end of the competing period this spring.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
WCJB
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church holds Blessings Closet event
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free clothing and meal giveaway that will take place in Williston on Thursday. The Blessings Closet event will be held at the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to pick out items of clothing from what’s...
WCJB
Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
click orlando
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida.
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion county until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
WCJB
Local true crime group creates updated cold case map for Columbia and Suwannee Counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is helping organize information about cold cases. Suwannee Valley Unsolved has created an interactive map that shows the of areas of interest for cold cases. The map covers unsolved crimes in both Suwannee and Columbia counties. The group started as...
WCJB
Bradford County Fire Rescue celebrates firefighter’s final cancer treatment
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and Bradford County Fire Rescue personnel surprised a firefighter as he completed his final cancer treatment on Wednesday. According to fire department officials, Lt. Jason Hersey was diagnosed with cancer after getting his annual physical in June of last year. He then started treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and our department.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps
Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
ocala-news.com
Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
WCJB
Columbia County wants Richardson Center, Lake City not giving it up
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Leaders and the Columbia County Commission can not see eye-to-eye about what to do with the building they both control. The Richardson Community Center is owned by Lake City, but is run by Columbia County Recreation Department. Over the last month, Columbia County Commissioners have been trying to get ownership through letters and other informal agreements. Councilmember Chevella Young’s District 10 has the center in it.
WCJB
Marion County Commission had special guest in recognition of Animal Abuser Registry Awareness Month
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special guest visited Marion County commissioners in recognition of Animal Abuser Registry Awareness Month. Molly and her owner Lilly Baron, president of the Ocala SPCA met with the county commission Wednesday morning. The commission adopted the animal abuser registry in 2016, also calling it Molly’s...
WCJB
Funding secured to renovate landmark gym in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A push by a group called The Concerned Citizens of Bradford County helped secure funding to restore the Roberts Jenkins Ellerson gym in Starke. “That gym has been a landmark in this county forever,” said the group’s president, Amarianne Alica McMillan. “It’s the only facility we have as African Americans to do our activities and events.”
WCJB
Potential tax breaks for homeowners
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill filed in the state senate could give homeowners more tax breaks. A state senator brought forward the bill which would cap the annual increase in a property’s assessed value at 2 percent or at the level of the consumer price index, whichever is lower.
