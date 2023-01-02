ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Tech Tuesday: 42 Bio

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here with UF Innovate, and today I am back here at 42 Bio. And last time we learned about their placenta technology, and today I am here with Hallie, lab manager, who’s going to tell us more about what they do. Hallie, thanks so much for joining us today.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting off the new year in the best way with giveaways and a debate on when to take down the Christmas tree. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gas prices in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices in Florida have jumped 23 cents over the past week, and they are now 4 cents higher than the national average. According to the AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is now 3 dollars and 30 cents, with the national average at $3.26.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

A baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A healthy newborn is being cared for after the child was surrendered anonymously at a safe drop-off box in Ocala. This is the first child in Florida to be surrendered anonymously through the Safe Haven Baby Box program. These boxes are set up across the country.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala dog handler hits big with Harrier

Noah Milam is going big during his final year as a junior dog handler. He recently garnered one of the nation’s most coveted championship ribbons for his age group. The 18-year-old competitor won Best Junior Handler at the American Kennel Club National Junior Showmanship in Orlando last month. Because he began the season as a 17-year-old “junior,” he is allowed to continue in the category through the end of the competing period this spring.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Rafter Cross Cowboy Church holds Blessings Closet event

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free clothing and meal giveaway that will take place in Williston on Thursday. The Blessings Closet event will be held at the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to pick out items of clothing from what’s...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida.

Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion county until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
GEORGIA STATE
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bradford County Fire Rescue celebrates firefighter’s final cancer treatment

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and Bradford County Fire Rescue personnel surprised a firefighter as he completed his final cancer treatment on Wednesday. According to fire department officials, Lt. Jason Hersey was diagnosed with cancer after getting his annual physical in June of last year. He then started treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and our department.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps

Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure

Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Columbia County wants Richardson Center, Lake City not giving it up

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Leaders and the Columbia County Commission can not see eye-to-eye about what to do with the building they both control. The Richardson Community Center is owned by Lake City, but is run by Columbia County Recreation Department. Over the last month, Columbia County Commissioners have been trying to get ownership through letters and other informal agreements. Councilmember Chevella Young’s District 10 has the center in it.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Funding secured to renovate landmark gym in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A push by a group called The Concerned Citizens of Bradford County helped secure funding to restore the Roberts Jenkins Ellerson gym in Starke. “That gym has been a landmark in this county forever,” said the group’s president, Amarianne Alica McMillan. “It’s the only facility we have as African Americans to do our activities and events.”
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Potential tax breaks for homeowners

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill filed in the state senate could give homeowners more tax breaks. A state senator brought forward the bill which would cap the annual increase in a property’s assessed value at 2 percent or at the level of the consumer price index, whichever is lower.
GAINESVILLE, FL

