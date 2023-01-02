LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Leaders and the Columbia County Commission can not see eye-to-eye about what to do with the building they both control. The Richardson Community Center is owned by Lake City, but is run by Columbia County Recreation Department. Over the last month, Columbia County Commissioners have been trying to get ownership through letters and other informal agreements. Councilmember Chevella Young’s District 10 has the center in it.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO