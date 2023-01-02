Read full article on original website
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Wednesday, January 4th Weather
Look for a mostly sunny, cool and breezy day. Sunny skies continue tomorrow before a system moves in that will bring light snow to the mountains Thursday night and Friday. Sunny and mild for the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
‘Winter Wear from those Who Care’ is Saturday, January 7th
The Salida Elks Lodge is hosting “Winter Wear from those Who Care,” a winter clothing giveaway for children, this Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. The Lodge is giving away 60 sets of winter wear. The giveaway is on a first come, first served basis. The Salida Elks...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Canon City Woman Missing
Canon City Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. A photo of 31-year-old Amanda Colony has been shared by the department and according to police, her mother has not heard from her since Thanksgiving. Amanda’s picture can be seen on our website, heartoftherockiesradio.com.
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
A skier died in an avalanche outside a Colorado resort
A man died while skiing with his father in Colorado on Saturday when an avalanche struck and engulfed them both, a rescue team statement said.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Motion to Consolidate Cases Against Westcliffe Chiropractor Granted
Custer County District Judge Lynette Wenner granted a motion yesterday to consolidate four separate cases against a Westcliffe chiropractor accused of unlawful sexual contact by multiple victims. Formal charges have been filed on behalf of four female patients, who allege that 78-year-old Dr. Luis Marquez was sexually inappropriate during his...
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
Fire destroys RV parked in Lakewood driveway
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed an RV and damaged a garage Wednesday morning.
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
Leadville hospital paid $169K for equipment it can't use at altitude, accepts bailout from county
LEADVILLE, Colo. — St. Vincent General Hospital District purchased equipment that was not properly rated for altitude, according to invoices obtained by 9NEWS and statements from hospital leadership. The district reached an agreement with the Lake County Board of Commissioners to receive up to $480,000 from the county to...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Skier Dies After Getting Trapped in Terrifying Avalanche
A skier died after he and his father got caught in an avalanche on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near Breckenridge Ski Resort. Summit County Rescue Group reports that a father and adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called “Numbers.” This area lied outside of the Breckenridge Resort boundary.
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
Appeal rejected in Kelsey Berreth murder case
The man convicted of killing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth in 2018 has had his appeal rejected by the Colorado Appellate Courts.
