Salida, CO

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Wednesday, January 4th Weather

Look for a mostly sunny, cool and breezy day. Sunny skies continue tomorrow before a system moves in that will bring light snow to the mountains Thursday night and Friday. Sunny and mild for the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 35. Look for an overnight...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

‘Winter Wear from those Who Care’ is Saturday, January 7th

The Salida Elks Lodge is hosting “Winter Wear from those Who Care,” a winter clothing giveaway for children, this Saturday from 1 to 3 pm. The Lodge is giving away 60 sets of winter wear. The giveaway is on a first come, first served basis. The Salida Elks...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Canon City Woman Missing

Canon City Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. A photo of 31-year-old Amanda Colony has been shared by the department and according to police, her mother has not heard from her since Thanksgiving. Amanda’s picture can be seen on our website, heartoftherockiesradio.com.
CANON CITY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Motion to Consolidate Cases Against Westcliffe Chiropractor Granted

Custer County District Judge Lynette Wenner granted a motion yesterday to consolidate four separate cases against a Westcliffe chiropractor accused of unlawful sexual contact by multiple victims. Formal charges have been filed on behalf of four female patients, who allege that 78-year-old Dr. Luis Marquez was sexually inappropriate during his...
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KDVR.com

UNC president's son dies in avalanche

Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
DENVER, CO
Field & Stream

Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
NEDERLAND, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado

The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
ASPEN, CO
Outsider.com

Skier Dies After Getting Trapped in Terrifying Avalanche

A skier died after he and his father got caught in an avalanche on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near Breckenridge Ski Resort. Summit County Rescue Group reports that a father and adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called “Numbers.” This area lied outside of the Breckenridge Resort boundary.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'

COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
COLORADO STATE

