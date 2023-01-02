ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

WOOD

Norman the Woodpecker JBZ

An upper level low will progress through Lower Michigan Thursday bringing light snow or a rain/snow mix with it. Accumulation will be less than an inch on the grass by the end of the day. Highs will be cooler peaking in the low to mid 30s. Calvin basketball wins over...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids

This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids. This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022) Calvin basketball wins over...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 010423

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Ottawa County residents have mixed reactions to shakeup. Changes made by the new board of commissioners in Ottawa County has created some controversy in the community. (Jan. 4, 2023) Family continues search for missing 70-year-old weeks...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Meet Norman the Pileated Woodpecker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Maranda got to experience firsthand one of the recent members at the John Ball Zoo. Meet Norman the pileated woodpecker who was just a young bird when he arrived at the Zoo. He was rescued and received by the John Ball Zoo, after having his tree cut down and breaking his leg. Originally Norman was only supposed to be a guest at the John Ball Zoo, but because he was injured so young, he was not able to learn how to live in the wild. Now he is part of the John Ball Zoo’s Ambassador Animal program to help teach the community about Wildlife.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 010323

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Cloudy with areas of fog. There’s a chance of rain showers and even a thundershower this evening. Temperatures will remain steady hovering around 40. New Ottawa County board ousts leaders, hires John …. The Ottawa County...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Indoor farmers market returning to Holland

The Holland Farmers Market Indoor Market is returning to the Holland Civic Center Saturday. More than 20 vendors will be participating in the market throughout the season, providing a wide range of fresh produce, specialty foods and drinks. (Jan. 4, 2023) Indoor farmers market returning to Holland. The Holland Farmers...
HOLLAND, MI
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Distillery Breaks Ground on New Rockford Location This Week

A Grand Rapids' Distillery is relocating its main operations to Rockford - and they're breaking ground this week!. Eastern Kille Distillery Moving to Plainfield Township. Eastern Kille Distillery first opened in Grand Rapids' North Monroe neighborhood in 2015 under the name Gray Skies Distillery LLC. The business underwent a name change in 2019, following a trademark dispute with Skyy Vodka.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

January Series at Calvin University starts next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collection of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University which brings in a variety of speakers to cover a wide-range of topics. Michael joins...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Masha Lash opens new Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a new year, which means it may be time for new lashes or eyebrows. If you’re looking to pamper yourself more in 2023, we have a place for you to check out!. Kendall joins us from Masha Lash and they have...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service

The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
KALAMAZOO, MI

