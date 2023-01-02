U.S. Justice Department intervenes in Cleveland whistleblower lawsuit that accuses Rite Aid of illegally distributing opioids

Federal prosecutors have accused a national drug distributor of ignoring federal law during an eight-year period and contributing to Americans' drug abuse deaths, the numbers of which reached six figures nationally - and two locally - during that stretch. "Our complaint alleges that the company's repeated and systemic failure to fulfill this simple obligation helped ignite an opioid epidemic that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths over the past decade," stated DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in a Department of Justice press release. The complaint was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. It...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO