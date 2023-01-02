ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year

CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
CLEVELAND, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Exciting New Changes in Medina!

Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development

CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘GMA’ host Robin Roberts says ‘yes to the next chapter’ and reveals plans to wed her longtime partner

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Love is in the air. “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced that she will finally tie the knot with her longtime partner, Amber Laign. Roberts shared the blissful news while chatting with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein about “being intentional” in the new year. During the conversation, Roberts went public with her upcoming nuptial plans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
