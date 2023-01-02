Read full article on original website
Sports events in 2023 in NE Ohio expected to top $17.8 million in economic impact
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nine sports competitions planned in Greater Cleveland are expected to bring in almost $17.9 million this year, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. They include indoor events like the Dru Joyce Classic, which brings in scores of young basketball players, to outdoor competitions like beach...
WKYC
23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year
CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Cleveland’s Les Delices ensemble appoints new executive director
CLEVELAND, Ohio – At the start of a new year, Cleveland’s premiere early-music chamber ensemble got a new leader. On Wednesday, Les Delices announced the appointment of Laura Potter as executive director, effective immediately. She joins the head office alongside oboist Debra Nagy, the group’s founding artistic director.
Akron Sauerkraut Balls? RubberDucks to change name for one game this season
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron RubberDucks will become the Akron Sauerkraut Balls for night this season. The team will use the rebranded name on Friday, Aug. 18, to honor the appetizer long associated with Akron.
What the future holds for the Browns defense: Jeff Risdon, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Risdon of Browns Wire and Casey...
WKYC
Exciting New Changes in Medina!
Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know
Memorize these terms so you can sound like a native.
Chef Michael Symon filming season 2 of ‘BBQ USA’ in Cleveland
Chef Michael Symon, a Cleveland native, is going back to his roots in the second season of The Food Network's "BBQ USA."
New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
Browns thinking of Damar Hamlin and preparing for Steelers: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns returned to the practice field on Wednesday with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers looming on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. It didn’t feel much like Pittsburgh week, however, as everyone’s minds remained on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in Cincinnati after collapsing during Monday Night Football.
Trauma-informed transformation of Cleveland rec centers resumed in 2022 after pandemic slowdown, change of administration
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 22 recreation centers are envisioned as community hubs, where kids and adults can socialize, exercise, connect with resources and learn new skills. They’re also a reflection of the community itself, and in Cleveland, that sometimes means tragedy can strike. Such was the case...
‘GMA’ host Robin Roberts says ‘yes to the next chapter’ and reveals plans to wed her longtime partner
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Love is in the air. “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced that she will finally tie the knot with her longtime partner, Amber Laign. Roberts shared the blissful news while chatting with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein about “being intentional” in the new year. During the conversation, Roberts went public with her upcoming nuptial plans.
Those MetroHealth bonuses are so alarming that some want to abolish the bonus system altogether: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team last year. Boutros took in the most at $457,664. We’re talking about the huge amounts -- and whether there’s protection for the executives under a new CEO -- on Today in Ohio.
Wadsworth’s Holmesbrook Park joins Medina County Park District
WADSWORTH, Ohio -- The city’s Holmesbrook Park is one of the latest additions to the Medina County Park District (MCPD). MCPD signed a 50-year lease agreement with the City of Wadsworth in May to operate Holmesbrook Park as a county park. The park is located at 660 College St....
